Skillet's John Cooper thinks far-left ideas are stoking a civil war in the American church.

"I think we're seeing a civil war in the American church - over social justice" Cooper says in his interview with Fox News.

Cooper said he started seeing social justice infiltrating the church around 2012.

He said that if he does not march for social injustices, his "woke friends" would question his Christian faith since they believe it is a "gospel issue."

Cooper told Fox: "I knew that I wanted to be a light to the world, and I want[ed] to share the Gospel of Christ. And I believe a part of that is loving people, and helping the poor, and so on and so forth, but there were things about the social justice movement that gave me a lot of red flags and I didn't quite understand what was happening. That is when I began to really delve into culture, philosophy, and those types of things."

The singer has issued a dire warning regarding critical race theory and woke ideologies' detrimental effects on Christians as per The Blaze's observation. He contends that the anti-racism campaigns and the Black Lives Matter movement are seeking "the opposite of what God has said."

"What kind of Christian isn't against racism?" he maintained.

Nonetheless, progressives, according to the lead singer of Skillet, changed the terminology and meaning of phrases such as "anti-racism."

"They were going along with the terminology without understanding what they were going into," he said. "And now I think that's becoming very clear."

On Critical race theory, he said that it "has become this bogeyman term and some people get really mad when you bring [it] up."

"We're having a bit of a church split because a lot of people really believe one way and a few people believe another way," he added.

Cooper explained the complexity of critical race theory and the absurdity of the concept, saying, "A conclusion of CRT is that ... majority-white churches that don't have black leadership are racists."

The Christian musician said that whereas Americans seldom discussed skin color ten years ago, it is now a hot topic.

"It has made everything in life seen through a monocausality of the color of your skin," he said.

Cooper, however, chastised Black Lives Matter for seeking to "destroy the nuclear family," which he said is "the exact "opposite of what God has said."

He also warned against enabling the "government to more people" noting that it is the responsibility of parents to rule their children, as God intended.

Cooper believes that many social justice marches and demonstrations are just theatrical and do not provide long-term solutions.

"If you apply the wisdom of Proverbs to your life, you will thrive, and there is nothing that can stop you from flourishing because you are acting within the design of God." Cooper recommends, rather than marches.

On differences of opinion and probable disputes with other Christians, he stated that he constantly prays to be filled with the spirit of God so that he may be kind to those with whom he disagrees.

"We don't want to be on the wrong side of history," the rock singer pointed out. "So people, I think we're kind of going along with Christ's words, I think they were going along with the Bible scriptures."