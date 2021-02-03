In participation for Black Lives Matters at School Week of Action, D.C. Public Schools announced that it will teach its students about Black History Month using critical race theory-based curricula.

The announcement was emailed to parents on Monday including a video that explains the relevance of "anti-racism" activism and a link to resources created by Teaching Tolerance, a project of Southern Poverty Law Center which is an activist organization, The Daily Wire reported.

The said curricula uses the "13 Guiding Principles" of Black Lives Matter. It calls for "restorative justice", globalism and dismantling of the "patriarchal practice" which requires mothers to parent the kids while participating in "justice work", as well as queer and transgender affirmations, defying Biblical morality.

In addition, the guide also encourages "disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirements by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, and especially "our" children to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable."

In its article published in August 2020, the Nationalist Review reported about a concerned father pleading for the American people to help put an end to the new teachings prevailing in the country's public schools.

In his tweet dated Aug. 21, 2020, Matt Moss revealed that his child's school was teaching Marxism and that he was told by the principal "that the school is working with" Black Lives Matter.

The report further says that the schools in Maryland, California, Massachusetts, Indiana, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and many others "have all signed onto the effort," as well as multiple unions of teachers.

It also said that Black Lives Matter At Schools began its "initial push to shift education towards their political goal" in a day of protest in Seattle in October 2016. The event resulted in the participation of thousands of teachers around the country in the organization's week of action.

But the report claimed that the group has set a new target in 2020, campaigning "to implement a new educational program that praises infamous black Americans from Trayvon Martin to the Black Panthers."

The lesson plans are reportedly created by a number of education activists targeting children with their political propaganda which aims "to manipulate the youngest of children while they're still highly impressionable, obedient towards authority, and away from the supervision of their parents."

The groups involved in the effort intensified their campaigns by lobbying school boards, deploying "an army of activists," partnering up with teachers unions and pushing city councils and town committees.

The National Public Radio said that the Black Lives Matter movement became 2020's international phenomenon following the police killings of George Floyd in United States, Anderson Arboleda in Colombia and Nathaniel Julies in South Africa.

According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, demonstrations protesting George Floyd's death, the black man killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, is both a reaction to the killing of Floyd and "an expression of frustration over longstanding issues" concerning the treatment of black people in America.

But the research center also pointed out that about 60% of American adults say that another major contributing factor in the protests is that some people are just "taking advantage of the situation to engage in criminal behavior" - such as the riots that BLM and other groups like Antifa staged across the country last year, and the riot that leftists instigated in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.