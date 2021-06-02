Intelligence agencies in the U.K. are now pushing for an investigation into the Wuhan laboratory in China after they declared that the laboratory leak theory was in fact "feasible." The findings of the British intelligence agencies have prompted U.K.'s Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi to call on the World Health Organization (WHO) to fully investigate the origins of the virus that claimed 3.55 million lives across the globe to date.

According to Business Today, British intelligence agencies initially believed that there was a "remote" possibility that the Wuhan laboratory leak was the true origin of COVID. But upon reassessment, they now believe that the theory might hold some truth to it and is in fact a "feasible" theory.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology in China is located near the epicenter of the outbreak, which the communist state declared to be the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan. They believed that the virus first emerged here towards the end of 2019 and was later declared a pandemic.

"There might be pockets of evidence that take us one way, and evidence that takes us another way. The Chinese will lie either way. I don't think we will ever know," an intelligence source close to the U.K. investigation said.

British intelligence agencies have a few sources in China, where they recruit through the dark web, which enables their Chinese spies to transmit data without being caught.

Conservative Member of the Parliament (MP) Tom Tugendhat criticized China's "silence" on the Wuhan laboratory leak. He argued, "We need to open the crypt and see what happened to be able to protect ourselves in the future. That means starting an investigation, along with partners around the world and in the WHO."

Now, the Western countries are taking matters into their own hands after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a new report to take a closer look at the true origins of COVID. According to Voice Of America, British intelligence agencies will team up with other Western European security services to assist with the investigation that aims to establish the true origins of COVID. Their central focus will be the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Earlier this year, the WHO led a four-week investigation into the Wuhan laboratory leak, which they declared was "extremely unlikely," in favor of China's narrative that COVID transferred from animals to humans through the Wuhan wet market. The results of the investigation earned criticism from credible Western scientists and governments who said the Chinese controlled most of the WHO's investigation in January.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that the U.S. has a "raft of still-unexamined evidence that required additional computer analysis" that may enlighten investigators on the real origins of COVID. While U.S. officials declined to comment on the new evidence, this is indicative that they may have not exhausted all resources, including its "databases of Chinese communications, the movement of lab workers and the pattern of the outbreak of the disease around the city of Wuhan."

National Intelligence Director spokeswoman Amanda J. Schoch said that intelligence agencies "[continue] to examine all available evidence, consider different perspectives, and aggressively collect and analyze new information to identify the virus's origins."