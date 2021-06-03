Catholic commentators hit President Joe Biden's embassy to the Holy See for flying the gay pride flag.

WND said that various commentators and conservatives have criticized the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See for "deliberately provoking the Catholic Church" last Tuesday in line with the celebration of Pride Month that Biden announced should be honored that same day.

As per WND, the embassy posted on Twitter a photo of their building displaying the pride flag stating that, "The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights."

The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June. The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/Xentlnr16E — U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) June 1, 2021

Author and political commentator Dinesh D'Souza retorted by pointing out that it was insensitive to do so considering the embassy was in the Vatican.

"It is intended to offend devout Catholic sensibilities. Trampling on human hearts is what the Left does best," he said.

WND also cited New York Post Iranian-American columnist Sohrab Amari for condemning the act as a "profanation, a desecration" and totally "not diplomacy, but a grave offense against the Church."

While Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer echoed their sentiments when he retweeted the embassy's post.

"Difficult to view this as anything other than a deliberate, provocative insult to traditional Catholicism. Not a good look," he stressed.

In an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation, Republican South Carolina Representative Jeff Duncan called out to Biden for the inappropriateness of displaying the Pride flag and tagged it as "divisive."

"Joe Biden claims to respect religious liberty, yet thinks it's appropriate to display the pride flag at the Vatican. He claims to support law enforcement, yet has given permission for the divisive BLM flag to fly above our embassies, despite their desire to defund the police and their founding member's calls for Israel to no longer exist," Duncan pointed out.

"The only banner that is truly representative of all Americans is the American flag, which is why I've filed legislation that prohibits all other political symbols from being displayed above our foreign embassies and consulates," he stressed referring to the Old Glory Only Act that he authored.

Many netizens bashed the embassy's post as ungrateful to how the welcoming actions of Pope Francis toward the LGBTQ+ community since it is "disrespectful," "disgusting," "disgrace," a "blasphemy," and "mockery" of the Church being "in the heart of Christianity." Other netizens pointed out if the United States would be able to do the same in the middle east, echoing Florida Senator Marco Rubio's tweet that the embassy in Saudi Arabia would probably not do something like this.

The White House released "A Proclamation On Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month, 2021," on Tuesday as a means to "recall the trials" of the LGBTQ+ who "bravely fought--and continue to fight--for full equality."

Biden highlighted the achievements and progress of the United States for the LGBTQ+ community and repeatedly stressed his administration's continuous push to advocate their full liberty as part of the United States' "obligation to uphold the dignity of all people," especially "the most vulnerable among us."

The news comes after religious leaders called for Biden and his administration to stop labeling himself as a "devout Catholic" due to his pro-abortion and pro-LGBT principles.