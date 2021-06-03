Texas Representative Mike McCaul reportedly hit China's "extreme" efforts to cover up truth about the source of the COVID-19 virus that has caused the global pandemic.

WND said McCaul was interviewed by CNN last Sunday for its "State of the Union" program and was asked of his opinion on the source of the virus. McCaul pointed out to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and called it the "worst cover up in human history."

"Let me say, this is the worst cover-up in human history that we have seen, resulting in 3.5 million deaths, creating economic devastation around the globe," McCaul stated.

"As you mentioned, though, it was just declassified that three of the researchers were actually hospitalized in November of 2019 with flu-like symptoms consistent with COVID. That was suppressed by the Chinese Communist Party," he added.

McCaul also pointed out the the said researchers were hidden by China and cited the World Health Organization's failure in pinpointing the true source of the virus, citing a similar incident that happened in 2004 with the SARS virus that also "accidentally leaked" from the same laboratory. He said these are proofs of the repeated cover-up that has been happening.

"Since that time, in December, they silenced and detained the doctors who were reporting a SARS-like virus, which, under international health regulations, had to be reported within 24 hours," he stressed. "They went and destroyed lab samples. They wouldn't admit it was human-to-human and then, working with the WHO, failed to report to the world that we had a local--local epidemic that was now going into a global pandemic."

McCaul also said that the laboratory was already trying to find a vaccine for the virus when it leaked out. But he disclosed that there is a probability that those in the laboratory have already "destroyed everything" in it to cover up their tracks and this is the reason that President Joe Biden's 9-day review of the released intelligence community information is "long overdue."

Politico, on the other hand, reported that former President Donald Trump's Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger stated the importance of pinpointing the source of virus since it is still unclear if it really came from the "laboratory" or from "nature."

Pottinger stressed that there is really no "concrete evidence" at this time as to the virus' source and all the "growing amount of circumstantial evidence" point to the leakage "from the laboratory." A similar call for investigation was made by a team of scientists in May on the origins of the virus.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeatedly said evidence points to COVID-19 as having come from a laboratory in Wuhan. The CCP, however, prevented any form of transparency into the issue.

Last Month, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Anthony Fauci finally reversed his stance and said he is "not convinced" that the virus developed naturally and had called for investigation on its source.

Alongside the cover up is mainstream media's dismissing the theory of the Wuhan Laboratory leakage because it is being pushed by Republicans. This was after reports revealed that the Wuhan researchers sought hospitalization in November 2019 for COVID-like symptoms and that one of the Wuhan Laboratory researcher's wife died in December 2019 of similar symptoms before China did admit the spread of the virus.