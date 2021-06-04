A former Trump administration Coronavirus Task Force official said in an interview that COVID-19 might be part of China's offensive bioweapons program.

The Daily Caller revealed on Twitter on Thursday that four-star Admiral Brett Giroir, a former member of the White House COVID-19 task force, said it is "not crazy" to think that the virus "could have been engineered as part of" China's "biological weapons program."

Giroir, the Western Journal explained, was pertaining to statement given by National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins that the virus leaked from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Former White House Covid-19 task force member Admiral Brett Giroir says it is "not crazy" that covid-19 could have been engineered as part of a Chinese biological weapons program. pic.twitter.com/msPTTnqyVO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2021

"It is not outrageous to hypothesize, you say, that the virus could have been part of an offensive bioweapons program and leaked out accidentally. That seems to be discounted by Dr. Collins and other people," he said to Fox News Host Bill Hemmer during the interview.

"I think the most likely explanation is that it was gain of function mutation work. There are multiple open sources of intel that suggest that China has an extensive biological weapons program and that it's integrated between state laboratories, academia and private industry," He elaborated. "So it is not crazy, as people suggest like Dr. Collins suggested, that this could have been part of a bio program. It is possible."

In the interview, Giroir said that China has an offensive bioweapons program unlike the United States. He reiterated that the virus could have leaked out from a "dangerous research" the Chinese were doing in their lab like the other lab leaks in the past such as with anthrax in 1979 from the Soviet Union and SARS.

Giroir also pointed out that the Chinese Communist Party made a "huge cover-up" on the matter by having all their records "locked down." He also highlighted the World Health Organization stating in its report last March that "definitely there was no environmental source" for COVID-19.

"(COVID-19 is) not a great biological weapon, if you look at characteristics, but it certainly could have been part of a program. And again, I'm not saying that it was. I'm saying that should still be considered a possibility," he stressed.

In addition, Giroir also said that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci's statements that the virus evolved from nature is contradictory to what current evidence suggest that it came elsewhere.

Fox News reported that Giroir said Fauci was "not honest about COVID origin" and was "being 'antagonistic' to Trump over" the "Wuhan lab leak theory."

Giroir, who joined the Trump administration in 2018 and became its "coronavirus testing czar," is a pediatrician by profession. He previously worked in Texas A&M System where he was instrumental in the establishment of a flu vaccine manufacturing facility. His exposure to vaccine manufacturing is the very same reason he has been advocating Americans get vaccinated for COVID because it is "extremely safe and highly effective."

Giroir was awarded last December by the American Socieaty of Hematology for his "outstanding support of hematology research and patient care." The Advocate also said that he is known to lead the U.S. coronavirus testing and have spoke about it throughout the nation.

Previously, a China Communist Party-linked professor, Chen Ping, from the Institute of Fudan University have released a video that proudly claimed they "defeated" the United States in 2020 in a biological war involving the "2020 CCP virus (COVID-19) pandemic."