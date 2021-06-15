Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers threatened President Joe Biden's Attorney General Merlick Garland with imprisonment for meddling with the election audit.

WND reported that Rogers took to Twitter to threaten Garland from meddling with the Arizona election audit after the latter warned states that they will be coming out with new laws allegedly meant "to curb voter access."

WND explained that Garland was pertaining to the adoption of new rules and regulations by some states for election integrity. This is on top of election audits being undertaken by some of the states he mentioned.

"You will not touch Arizona ballots or machines unless you want to spend time in an Arizona prison. Maybe you should focus on stopping terrorism. The Justice Department is one of the most corrupt institutions in the USA," Rogers said on Saturday.

Rogers actually retweeted a post by Disclose.tv containing a video of Garland that announced the Department of Justice will "scrutinize any post-election audits for evidence of voting law violations."

"The free state of Arizona will not tolerate this federal meddling," Rogers continued in a succeeding post, this time retweeting a post by Michigan lawyer Matthew S. DePerno.

DePerno, who revealed last month that "anyone who has access" to the election tabulators can change the election results, said in his tweet also on Saturday that a source has informed him that Garland is out to "seize" the Arizona audit and prevent its "results to be published."

"A source tells me Merrick Garland and the DOJ are weighing two options: 1️) shut down the AZ audit by seizing everything now or 2️) allowing the results to be published. They are debating the anger of 72 million voters vs. the potential decertification of multiple states. 1 or 2?" DePerno disclosed.

In a third tweet, Rogers pointed out that Garland has no right to meddle with the Arizona audit because several courts have already approved it to be undertaken. His only recourse, Rogers stressed, would be to file a lawsuit to attempt them from ceasing the audit.

"If Attorney General Merrick Garland thinks he has a right to our ballots and machines he should go to court. If he uses force when multiple courts have already authorized this audit he will be in violation of the law. Lawless thugs is all they will be!" She said.

WND pointed out that only state lawmakers are given by the U.S. Constitution authority to change state laws when it comes to elections, even amid emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, but various officials broke the law by changing rules to accommodate ballots during the pandemic.

WND added that Arizona is already almost done with its audit for Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots.

Many officials reacted against Garland including New York City Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik who said he wished the Department of Justice would give the same interest in the audits as they did for the clamor on election fraud. However, they did not do their job on it since no investigation was actually initiated for Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan from their end.

While Arizona Representative Mark Finchem called Garland and the Department of Justice "a clown show" since the jurisdiction over the audit is solely the state's. This was seconded by former U.S. House candidate for Arizona Josh Barnett who emphasized that the Arizona Constitution clearly stated the Department of Justice can not "interfere with the people's business" since they have "no jurisdiction" in it.