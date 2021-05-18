A Michigan Lawyer has revealed in an expose that "anyone who has access" to the election tabulators can change the results and backdate it "to November 3rd."

WND reported that Attorney Matthew DePerno, a lawyer fighting for the 2020 presidential elections results' full review in Antrim County, has revealed in a conference held on Monday that the election totals were changed.

"And I'll tell you something we discovered this weekend. We can now show that after the election is done, someone, anyone really who has access to those tabulators, can reopen the election, run more ballots through the tabulator, print off new tabulator tape with a new balance and backdate that tape to November 3rd," DePerno said in the conference.

DePerno previously exposed that the voting machines were installed with a software that can manipulate vote totals. He said that the MySQL program installed in the machines can be easily accessed by anyone to "do whatever you want." This, he said, has resulted in "phantom votes" of 1,061 in Michigan during the last election based on the recount of the votes that showed a total of 15,962 versus the records in the Michigan secretary of state's 14,901 votes.

Above these revelations, DePerno also pointed out that all the voting machines were connected through an intranet that was left open on Election Night counting.

"What we've seen in Antrim County is that all of the computers in the county are connected on a dedicated network, an intranet. So, remember back when I was coming up as a lawyer, we had email within the office that wasn't connected to the internet. It was self-contained, an intranet, right, a dedicated email network. They have the same thing in Antrim County even today, a dedicated network where everyone can communicate, but they tell us it's not connected to the internet," DePerno said during an interview with JD Rucker.

DePerno explained that the discrepancies in the vote tallies were manipulated remotely, which was done by someone who left the voting machines on during election night and accessed it through a "VPN port" to make the "breach," particularly to "manipulate the votes."

WND said the previous recount done by the county on former President Donald Trump was 9,749 votes while President Joe Biden had 5,959 votes. Then Antrim County reported that there were human errors and confirmed that Trump actually won and not Biden.

In February, election fraud experts from Droz Dr. William Briggs and Thomas Davis discovered a "discernable pattern" of manipulation has affected voting results in Michigan and several other swing states.

Michigan was one of the states Trump's team filed a case for voter fraud and sent an appeal for reconsideration at the U.S. Supreme Court. The case was filed by Attorney Sidney Powell for "fraud and vote dilution." The case, however, was dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

DePerno, who is representing Antrim County resident William Bailey on the account of "massive fraud" during the November eletions born from "switched or deleted votes," also revealed in Twitter the modems they discovered that were connected to the voting machines, which make them "no longer federally certified" and puts a real question on the voting results.

He previously reported experiencing "an increase in suspicious behavior" against him after Representative Cynthia Johnson hurled threats against Trump supporters and raised the security and safety of his client.