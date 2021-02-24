Experts revealed that the absentee vote results during the 2020 presidential election may have been manipulated, in accordance with their findings.

A team headed by John Droz, a physicist and founder of Alliance for Wise Energy Decision in North Carolina, told LifeSite News that they have discovered a suspicious pattern on the graphical representation of the absentee vote results.

Dr. William Briggs and Thomas Davis, team members of Droz, said that their analysis of Michigan 2020 election results over absentee votes in some counties appear to "track one another," indicating fraud.

Briggs and Davis' analysis, "Irrational MI Absentee Ballots Findings," presented graphs of vote totals of presidential opposing parties based on state data.

They said that high level of absentee voting among the Democrats may have not raised suspicions but they found suspicious patterns of correlations on the vote percentages cast by absentee or mail-in ballots.

They showed a graph of Ingham County's 2016 absentee vote data which they said exhibits a normal result, not showing a "discernable pattern."

"Note the irregularities that occur: some precincts are higher for [Republicans] some are higher for [Democrats]. More importantly, the difference between the two [Republican minus Democrat] varies widely - from plus to minus. In other words: neither the red line nor the blue line has a discernable pattern," they said.

But when they compared it to a graph displaying the Michigan's 2020 results, they said that the latter presented a "dramatic" pattern.

"Not surprisingly, the percentage of Democratic absentee voters exceeds the percentage of Republican absentee voters in every precinct. What is remarkable (and unbelievable) is that these two independent variables appear to track one another," they explained.

"There is no apparent legitimate explanation for the two absentee lines to be tracking each other like that - other than it being due to a computer algorithm," they further said.

They added that data from Macomb and Oakland counties in Michigan have shown this suspicious pattern. Eight other counties in the state have been found to be having the same problem.

Davis further revealed that similar issues have been encountered in various counties across 20 states.

"From a statistical perspective these are independent variables - which have no relationship with one another. Yet, the graphical representation of these values in many cases reveals a clear pattern, even to a casual observer," Davis said.

"That the same type of pattern is seen across such a wide variety of locations is truly remarkable. Algorithmic manipulation of absentee votes remains a plausible explanation," he continued.

Though the graphs clearly showed statistical anomaly, Davis said that findings were not presented in court, stating that the suspicious statistical correlation was overlooked.

Briggs and Davis have called for hand recount or forensic audit on the affected counties in Michigan but the state, as well as other states reported to have complained of election fraud, has yet to have a full recount or audit.

Droz's team also identified Allegheny County in Pennsylvania as facing a similar issue, particularly the city of Pittsburgh.

The statisticians presented an affidavit to LifeSite in December, pointing out an anomaly wherein the Democrats gained 40-50% advantage "almost uniformly above the Republican absentee vote percentage."

In addition to suspicions on vote totals, the experts also flagged Allegheny with its correlated time data of absentee vote tabulation.

"While there are many timestamps, any selection of those timestamps - whether using many or a few - show perfect lockstep updates. This holds perfectly true for all three candidates, with no timestamp breaking the mold. The results of the Allegheny time-series incremental absentee votes defy reality in a perfectly synchronous fashion - with all 1,300 precincts and candidates marching perfectly in time toward their eventual total of 340,000 absentee votes," the report explained.

Given the evidences, Droz told LifeSite that there was apparent fraud in the recent presidential election.

"At this point we're all tired of the dishonest assertion that there was no 2020 Presidential vote fraud, malfeasance or other irregularities/illegalities, supposedly because 'the courts dismissed those claims as unfounded, wildly exaggerated, etc. [T]hat is simply not true," he said.