Michigan Attorney Matthew DePerno reports increased suspicious behavior following Democrat Representative Cynthia Johnson's threat against President Donald Trump's followers on Facebook last Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The Gateway Pundit reported that ever since Johnson threatened against Trump supporters, DePerno has experienced unusual traffic outside his residence prompting him to write a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate the matter.

DePerno, the lawyer who filed a legal suit against Antim County for election fraud in behalf of civilian William Bailey, pointed out to Nessel that Johnson made a call to violence so that efforts exposing election fraud will be silenced, considering the latter's open opposition as shown in her behavior in the previously concluded hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on it.

DePerno sent the letter to Nessel in fear of his life and his family's especially since there are "wackadoodle" people at large who would respond to Johnson's call for her "soldiers" to make Trump supporters "pay", as per the Gateway Pundit.

"To combat actions like this lawsuit, Rep. Johnson wants her soldiers to make people like me pay. Since her video, I have seen increased traffic outside my house. I am putting your office on notice of this increased traffic, people 'slowly rolling' or even stopping. This is clearly a result of Rep. Johnson's call-to-action," DePerno said in his letter.

The letter was also addressed to the Office of Inspector General's investigator John Buck.

"I expect your office to protect me and my family after Rep. Johnson's call for harm. As stated, I called the Michigan State Police today and left a message for Col. Joseph Gasper after his officers refused to take my complaint," DePerno revealed.

In the 4-page letter, posted in Scribd, DePerno enumerated how Johnson violated the law in many instances through the Facebook video she made. He cited Johnson's conduct as "a crime" because she "holds a public office" and acted "under color of law", "committed malfeasance (an act that is itself wrongful) or misfeasance (a lawful act in a wrongful manner)", and "with corrupt intent" when she called upon her soldiers to rise, to put to order, and to make pay Trump supporters.

"Rep. Johnson's attempt to incite her soldiers to make 'Trumpers' pay breached her fiduciary duty of integrity," he undermined.

DePerno ended the letter doubtful if Nessel would actually act upon his request saying, "I am curious if Dana Nessel will prosecute this crime or let Rep. Johnson off because she is a Democrat. Yesterday, Dana Nessel was on CNN complaining about the protests in front of the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's home. Today, I have seen no reaction from Dana Nessel. I'm calling out her partisipanship in advance. She is only outraged when it suits her political and subjective morality. Prove me wrong, I look forward to hearing you."

Meanwhile, the Detroit News reported that a counter action to the court ruling for DePerno's case for an independent investigation on the Dominion Voting Machines has been approved by Northern Michigan Judge Kevin Elsenheimer on Tuesday granting Attorney General Dana Nessel to intervene in behalf of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

DePerno said Benson was not involved in the local elections directly and had all the opportunities to intervene in it previously, thus, shouldn't be allowed to do so anymore now that the machines are being investigated on, Detroit News said.