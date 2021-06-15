After learning about China's campaign to inundate churches with Communist propaganda ahead of the party's 100th anniversary, apologist Ken Ham noted that the United States is moving in the similar direction.

In his Facebook post, he shared his observation.

"This is the direction the USA is heading right now and many in the younger generations are so brainwashed they don't understand how they've been manipulated," he wrote.

"The solution, though, is the same as it's always been-to proclaim the truth of God's Word and the saving gospel," he maintained while quoting Scripture:

"Then I saw another angel flying directly overhead, with an eternal gospel to proclaim to those who dwell on earth, to every nation and tribe and language and people" (Revelation 14:6).

As an apologist who uses God's word to address emerging issues like racism, gender equality, creationism, and other topics, Ham has constantly posted his comments on social media.

Some religious leaders in China are supporting the CCP

Last week, Breitbart outlined a local Appledaily report on officials of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) which ordered a few legal churches in the nation to study and celebrate the Communist Party before its centenary was established on 1 July.

"In a statement published last month, Liu Yuanlong, the vice president of the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association [CPCA] as well as a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference's National Committee, wrote that 'God has chosen the Chinese Communist Party,'" reads the report in Apple Daily.

Quoting Proverbs 11:14, which states that "for lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers," Liu stated that the CCP and the country required a strong central leadership. Liu then endorsed church people to "listen" and to "follow" the party led by Xi Jinping.

Bishop John Fang of the Shandong Diocese, who also serves as the head of the Association, said in a separate statement that the organization would continue to "deepen the sinicization of the Catholic religion."

Replacing faith with communism

As explained by Breitbart, "'Sinicization" is a term the Communist Party typically uses to mean the usurping of the actual values of the religion in question with communist values, which it deems more 'Chinese' than religion."

The Chinese government claims to tolerate the practice of a handful of faiths inside its borders. Religions accepted include radically modified forms of Christianity, such as a variant of "Catholicism" separate from Roman Catholicism and a type of Protestantism known as the "Three-Self Patriotic Church." The practices of Buddhism, Taoism, and Islam are also allegedly permitted in China, but only under the strict supervision of the Communist Party.

ChinaAid founder Bob Fu noted that the CCP's "Freedom of Religious Belief" policy is meant to stamp out all religions and faiths in the country so that the communist regime will have authority over all people there. It won't be able to stop Christianity from spreading in China, however, and this steady growth has caused the CCP leadership to worry.

According to Apple Daily, the CCP's Central Office issued a notice last month, directing all groups of society to begin promoting the party's history as soon as possible. Several religious organizations have reportedly partnered with the Institute of Socialism to provide lessons and arrange for adherents to pay their respects at historical landmarks.

But from the perspective of an independent political commentator named Wu Qiang, the party is "taking advantage of celebration activities to step up control over the five main religions."