Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo tied the knot in the Louisiana farm of the bride's parents.

The family of Willie and Korie Robertson gathered together to celebrate the wedding of their youngest daughter, witnessing a weather miracle wherein the rain only seemed to stop just to give way for the occasion, and fall again after the wedding.

Some photos of the event were exclusively released by People.

On Instagram, Korie shared a moving statement for her daughter and new son-in-law, alongside a photo of her and Bella.

"[Bella] you are the most beautiful bride!! Mr and Mrs. Mayo, you're so good together; you remind me of us at your age, full of love, laughter and big dreams! Can't wait to see all that God has in store for you two. We love you!!!" she wrote.

She also encouraged her followers who are challenged with raising their families, posting their family photo during the wedding.

"Thinking about some of you who may be in a hard season with your kids or in your marriage, and I want to tell you to keep going. It's so worth it!" Korie said.

The newlyweds and the guests enjoyed fireworks by the end of the night.

The couple got engaged in November last year after only six months of dating, which took place at a barn.

On social media, Mayo said that Robertson is "many things" to him, being his best friend and a person he can lean on without judgement, adding that "she loves Jesus." She also loves him unconditionally regardless of what he does.

"She's the one for me forever. She's my everything. I thank God for her," Mayo further stated.

Speaking to ET in December 2020, Robertson addressed her critics telling her that she's too young to marry.

She explained that though they only dated for half a year, they have already known each other for a long time. She also said that they spent much of time together during the quarantine. She went on to say that people "in the south" marry young, as well as her parents, brother and grandparents.

Robertson also shared some details about her engagement. She revealed that Mayo asked her hand in marriage from her parents secretly. But her mother unexpectedly spilled the beans the next day to her.

Mayo is a Louisiana Knights Black baseball player, playing for the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM). He also played for the Mississippi Delta Trojans and Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC). He was a member of ULM's National Honor Society.

He is a native of West Monroe, Louisiana. His parents, James Preston Mayo and Deon Farrar, were divorced.

He attended St. Frederick High School and West Monroe High School, both in Los Angeles. He later joined BPCC.

Aside from being an athlete and social media star with more than 40,000 followers, Mayo is also running a thrift shop called "General Village."

In an interview with Fox News last year, Robertson pointed out that faith has a big part in her relationship with Mayo.

"[Faith] played the biggest role in our relationship. I mean a hundred percent. I don't think there's any way we would be together without it. In the beginning, we were friends for a long time who played tennis together. We had such a good time hanging out. But we ended up dating right when we started talking about real things," she disclosed.