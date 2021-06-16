Franklin Graham, the president of Samaritan's Purse, issued a warning on Tuesday concerning the encroachment of socialism and communism from within the country.

"America is under attack from within. Godless socialism and communism are threatening our very way of life in this country and the inroads already made are shocking. Even though no one has fired a shot, the battle is raging and we'd better wake up before it's too late," he wrote on Facebook.

Graham highlighted the example of Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector who attended an Ivy League university and was surprised to discover that the institution was more concerned with political correctness instead of teaching students to exercise critical thinking.

"Yeonmi told the media that it seems like 'people here are just dying to give their rights and power to the government.' That is what scares me the most. That's what should scare us as well," Graham went on.

Graham also said that communism is the ultimate goal of socialism, and that communism has always been the church's adversary. Under this form of government, by estimation, thousands of pastors, priests, and other religiously affiliated individuals throughout Russia, Eastern Europe, and China, have been persecuted and even executed.

From a North Korean's perspective

During an interview with Fox News, Yeonmi Park said, "I thought America was different, but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying."

Park, 27, is one of several hundred North Korean defectors who have moved to the United States. She transferred to Columbia University from a South Korean university in 2016 and was horrified by what she saw there.

A university staff member reprimanded her during orientation, she said, for admitting that she liked classic literature such as Jane Austen's novels.

She was also taken aback and perplexed by the problems around gender and language, with every class requiring students to declare their chosen pronouns, which she found shocking and confusing.

People in North Korea, she claims, are duped by propaganda because they are not trained to think critically, as is the case in other communist countries. Park, on the other hand, voiced her dissatisfaction after seeing firsthand the level of American ignorance.

She pointed out that in North Korea, they don't have access to the internet nor the luxury to explore the wealth of knowledge from great thinkers.

"But here, while having everything, people choose to be brainwashed. And they deny it."

Park was 13 years old when she and her mother made their first attempt to flee the harsh government in North Korea. After crossing the frozen Yalu River into China, they were captured by human traffickers who sold them into slavery. Through the help of Christian missionaries, they were able to escape to Mongolia, where they continued their journey through the Gobi Desert until they finally reached South Korea.

In 2015, she released her book "In Order to Live," in which she recounted what it was like to live in one of the world's most cruel dictatorships, as well as the terrible path she traveled to achieve liberation from her captors.