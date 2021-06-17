A pro-life scholar and activist from Washington D.C. revealed in a podcast guesting that President Joe Biden's administration is pushing for abortion more than former President Barack Obama's regime did.

LifeSite reported that pro-life writer Dr. Michael New guested The Van Maren Show on Wednesday where he remarked that Biden was more pro-abortion based on his budget proposal calling for a repeal of the Hyde Amendment.

"(This is) probably the worst I have ever seen in my adult life. This is the first budget in 28 years that calls for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment," New declared.

"Even Barack Obama, who at the time of his inauguration was the most pro-abortion politician ever to be sworn in to the highest office in the United States, included the Hyde Amendment in his budgets," he added. "There's a lot of pressure from these younger, liberal activists to do away with the Hyde Amendment. And Joe Biden is responding to that."

New, a Visiting Assistant Professor for The Catholic University of America's Busch School of Business, highlighted that Biden's proposal reflects his administration's clear support and prioritization of "the increasingly secular elements of its base." He raised that historical trends on the issue on abortion in America has remained the same such the results of the new Gallup survey are really not substantial and accurate.

"I think there's more stability on sanctity of life issues in terms of attitudes," he said. "The poll also found that 52% of Americans think that abortion [should] either be always illegal or illegal in most circumstances. So that's a majority."

New pointed out that abortion cases will increase if the Hyde Amendment would be repealed. He cited the case of Illinois who started in 2018 the funding of abortions through the Medicaid program and has now reported an increase in abortions by 10%. New highlighted that the state's funding for abortions "played a big role" in its increase and a "similar increase nationally" could be seen if Biden's budget proposal would be approved.

New has been guesting in a series of podcasts to defunct the results of the recent Gallup poll that majority of Americans find abortions "morally acceptable." The overview of his podcast guesting for The Drew Mariani Show on Monday raised that "it's also very possible this poll is biased and not accurate."

"At this point in time, we believe that most Americans do know that abortion stops a beating heart. It hurts women and kills human life. The time has come for us to no longer be silent on this holocaust," it said.

New's op-ed in the National Review disclosed that the media is misleading the public by using the new Gallup poll to stress that there is now an increase in American support for legal abortion. While the pro-life group Society of St. Sebastian said that New discussed "the flaws" in the Gallup survey in the said op-ed article.

Biden said in his message regarding the budget that it "is a statement of values that define" the United States as a nation and "lays out the essential investments" his administration has lined-up through the American Families Plan and American Jobs Plan. He explained that the American Families Plan helps American families face the biggest problems of today, such as education, child care, and health care.

"It calls on the Congress to make progress on healthcare by cutting prescription drug costs and expanding and improving the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, and Medicare coverage," he specified.

"It is reducing healthcare premiums, expanding access to insurance coverage, and addressing persistent health disparities," he added. "Healthcare is a right, not a privilege."

Despite these words, however, the fact remains that the Biden administration's budget prioritizes abortion, the murder of the unborn, more than the preservation and promotion of life from conception.