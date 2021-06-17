Shane Idleman of Westside Christian Fellowship in California wrote an "Open Letter to Post-Pandemic Pastors" in which he posits a cutting question: "Was our silence because of true concern, or because of a lack of boldness via the filling of the Spirit?"

The California-based minister asserted that, if anything, the pandemic exposed what was truly going on within their hearts.

"I love pastors and understand that Covid was difficult to navigate, but I kept wondering: Where are the Isaiahs and Jeremiahs calling us to repentance? Where is the boldness of Paul, Peter, and John the Baptist? Why are the shepherds silent?" he wrote on Christian Headlines.

He said that the vast majority of pastors said nothing about the BLM Inc. riots, distorted statistics, and harsh tactics, but instead supported them in certain ways. Aside from that, he didn't see any emails urging people to engage in prayer and fasting, but instead, he saw hundreds of letters apologizing for their skin color and concentrating on unity.

In contrast, he mentioned Jesus' demonstration of zeal for his Father's house by driving out the moneychangers from the Temple.

"Today, how many pastors can truly say they are consumed with zeal for our Father's house? Apparently, not many. Many are like Samson, who "did not know that the LORD had departed from him" (Judges 16:20)," said Idleman.

Insurance liability vs. Spiritual liability

Idleman went on to say that although most pastors felt that they were doing the right thing by adhering to all of the political mandates, most pastors did not want to hear alternative viewpoints on issues such as vaccinations, masks, or obedience to government.

"Instead of allowing brokenness and humility to guide them, they choose pride and political correctness. As a result, they lacked boldness, fortitude, and spiritual strength. And that's exactly why most of them did not challenge governmental oppression. They did, however, lash out at Spirit-filled members and pastors who lovingly challenged them. Talk about a mixed message!" he pointed out.

Even though some believe that loving one's neighbor means submitting to the government, he believes that this must be aligned with loving a neighbor who is living in fear, loving the families entrapped in abuse or addiction, loving those trapped in sin, depression, or suicide, and loving all members who are dying spiritually as a result of pastoral cowardice.



He's also disappointed to see pastors who are more aligned with what the media regurgitates than with real science. He believes that those who believe that a vaccine would solve the nation's health problem are "gravely mistaken."

"I'm not anti-vaccine; I'm for what works," he clarified. "I'm for hearing both sides, researching RNA messengers, and looking at how the body works in fighting disease. Pastors, does it concern you that social media giants removed hundreds of videos from physicians asking hard questions? It appears not. Your silence speaks volumes."

For pastors who wish to absolve themselves of responsibility by asserting that "I'm just not political," Idleman quoted Pastor Rob McCoy as saying that their silence is complicity with the "Governor who continues to trample small businesses of California with shifting impossible metrics to reopen all while the state's homeless population and poverty rates now lead the entire nation."

"Politically, your church consentingly and silently waits downstream to collect the human heartache they help create by complying with this government malfeasance. You are political even if you choose to think you are not," added McCoy.

Several pastors, such as McCoy, are outspoken in their opposition to churches being fined and closed without due consideration while tyrannical politicians are given a free pass.