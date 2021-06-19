Latest reporting from data gathered in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reveals a "big jump" in the number of vaccine-related deaths. According to the report, 723 new deaths were accounted for on June 11, but the mainstream media continues to ignore reports in its push to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 with Big Pharma experimental vaccines.

According to The Liberty Loft, the VAERS database showed 5,888 dead through June 4, an increase from the previous week's count of 5,165. The number of vaccine-related deaths since the emergency approval of the COVID-19 jab have exceeded the number of deaths recorded for all vaccines combined in the last 29 years.

The VAERS database also shows 329,021 injuries that included 43,892 emergency room visits, 19,587 hospitalizations, 5,884 life-threatening cases and 4,538 permanently disabled patients.

In early May, FOX News host Tucker Carlson sounded the alarm on the increasing number of vaccine-related deaths, citing the same VAERS database. According to Forbes, Carlson referred to the database run by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which then showed more than 3,300 reported deaths after the COVID-19 shots were administered. Carlson called the number "not even close to normal."

Mainstream media was quick to point out however that the VAERS database itself claims it should not be used to officially count the reactions and effects of the COVID-19 vaccine because it "may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable."

Dr. Walter Orenstein, associate director of the Emory Vaccine Center and a former director of the U.S. immunization program at the CDC said however, that the goal of the VAERS database was to "make it as open as possible."

"There were conspiracy theories, there were concerns that people were hiding things, and we didn't want to hide anything," Dr. Orenstein told NPR. "It was very important that this system be publicly available so that others could look at it, and make their own conclusions if they didn't trust what the data were that the CDC and [Food and Drug Administration] were putting out."

It is important how Dr. Orenstein highlights public trust here, especially after Big Tech's censoring of conservative views in the last five years, as well as as well as mainstream media's dismissal of the Wuhan lab leak theory and effective treatments that former President Trump talked about. Such censoring has also impacted the way COVID-19 and its subsequent vaccines have been reported.

Paul Craig Roberts, a former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury and former associate editor of the Wall Street Journal, argued at Lew Rockwell that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine uses the virus' spike which induces similar effects to the virus. He reported that the sike is "toxic to endothelial cells, to cardiac pericytes and to brain pericytes," and that when it binds to the ACE2 protein of human cells, it "leads to thrombosis and thrombocytopenia."

"The virus seems preadapted to human cells. Humans are the species to which it binds best," Roberts argued, saying that the virus did not bind well to other species such as bats. "In other words, Covid is a virus engineered for humans, and the mRNA vaccines are toxic in themselves."

Roberts concluded that coronavirus jabs are "as deadly as COVID-19 itself."

In December of 2020, Time reported that the Trump administration signed a $1.95 billion deal under "Operation Warp Speed" to finance Pfizer's development and production of COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. also engaged in several deals with various pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford, Novavax, and Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline. In total, $12.4 billion has been allotted for COVID-19 vaccines.

It's worth noting how Byram Bridle, professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, spoke how vaccine developers thought the spike protein present in COVID vaccines was a "great target antigen," but didn't realize that it was, in itself, "a toxin and pathogenic protein."

"So by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin," he said.