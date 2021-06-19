The Fulton County Vote Audit reportedly revealed stunning irregularities putting President Joe Biden's win in Georgia in question.

WND reported that "more than 100 batches of absentee ballots in Fulton County could be missing" on top of "identical vote tallies repeated multiple times" and "large batches of absentee ballots that appear to be missing from the official ballot-scanning records." WND cited a report from Just the News stating these irregularities.

"The issue in Fulton County, which is mostly Democratic, is that the results could impact the statewide race that Biden took by a tiny margin. The significance is alarming since Georgia was one of six battleground states that drew charges of election fraud after the 2020 presidential race results were announced," WND said in its report.

Meanwhile, Just The News pointed out that experts see the missing ballots as "election tabulation malpractice" while the state's official "seek to remove" the "county's top election supervisors."

Just The News said they personally reviewed the memos on the audit that included the report of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's hired contractor and that of the county's handwritten tally sheets for the ballots. The audit report documented "troubling behavior like the mysterious removal of a suitcase of sensitive election data known as polls pads" that is used to authenticate voters.

"Several cases (including SC11) were just left out on the loading dock outside the warehouse. Thankfully the seals were intact," read one of the audit's contractor notes based on observance of unsupervised materials docked at the warehouse.

WND added that a string of irregularities was similarly reported by Real Clear Investigations that showed that the mail-in ballots were to have "an alarmingly odd pattern of uniformity in the markings for Joseph R. Biden." Fulton County Poll Manager Suzi Voyles pinpointed that the irregularities she observed were "adding to suspicions" on voter fraud.

"One after another, the absentee votes contained perfectly filled-in ovals for Biden--except that each of the darkened bubbles featured an identical white void inside them in the shape of a tiny crescent, indicating they'd been marked with toner ink instead of a pen or pencil," Real Clear Investigations said.

"Adding to suspicions, she noticed that all of the ballots were printed on different stock paper than the others she handled as part of a statewide hand recount of the razor-thin Nov. 3 presidential election," the report stressed. "And none was folded or creased, as she typically observed in mail-in ballots that had been removed from envelopes. In short, the Biden votes looked like they'd been duplicated by a copying machine."

In an interview on Wednesday, Raffensperger said that he has already recommended the removal of the county's top officials since the missing documents obviously show one of two things: gross incompetence or potential fraud.

"I have continued to call on the elections director to be removed from his position, and the leadership of Fulton County has continued to fail to act," Raffensperger said in the interview.

Raffensperger repeated these sentiments in Twitter last Tuesday. He said, "Restoring confidence in our elections is going to be impossible as long as Fulton County's elections leadership continues to fail the voters of Fulton County and the voters of Georgia. They need new leadership to step up and take charge."

This new expose on a string of irregularities come after Georgia Official Mariska Bodison from Fulton County Registration & Elections Office admitted that there were 385 absentee ballot transfer forms missing. Bodison's admission is said to cut"to the very core of public confidence in the outcome of the 2020 presidential" elections.

"New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue," Raffensperger said on the matter.