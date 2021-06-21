Religious organizations and churches affiliated with China's communist government are utilizing different platforms to praise and paint in a good light the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in advance of the party's centennial celebration on July 1.

According to International Christian Concern (ICC), state-supported religious organizations willingly organize activities for the event, apart from encouraging religious people to study the party history and to take part in a "pilgrimage."

Recently, the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA) in Chongqing's Jiangbei area held a "Grateful and Praise For The Chinese Communist Party's Pilgrimage To Pay Respect to St. Mary." After touring various churches in Chongqing, they gathered at one of the churches for a "Grateful and Praise for the CCP Blessing Mass."

Priest Ding Yang, who presided over the service, remarked, "The Church should organically unify 'Love Party, Love Country, and Love Socialism' and faith; boldly speak about politics, while speaking about faith in accordance with law."

In a congratulatory message, Liu Yuanlong, the vice president of the state-run Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA) and a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, stated that "God has chosen the Chinese Communist Party." Of course, this is but one of the ways the CCP uses God's name to further itself and its agenda.

Moreover, according to the Chinese newspaper Apple Daily, citing Proverbs 11:14 which states that "for lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers," Liu thinks that the CCP and the country need a "strong central leadership." Liu then urged churchgoers to "listen" to and "follow" the dictatorial Chinese Communist Party, which is headed by Xi Jinping.

Likewise, Shandong Diocese Bishop John Fang, who also serves as the Association's president, said that the group will continue to "deepen the Sinicization of the Catholic religion."

As aptly observed by Asia News, the year 2021 will be a watershed moment in the Catholic Church in China, when it will "assimilate" the concept of a "State Church," one that is subject to the commands of the Patriotic Association and the Party's vision in all respects. And, despite the provisional agreement between China and the Vatican, which includes the so-called recognition of the Pope as the head of the Church, in practice, it just means that bishops in China must submit to the Patriotic Association.

Similarly to ChinaAid's assessment, this "celebration" would do little to strengthen faith. Its only goal is to get faith eliminated from Chinese culture.

Also in an earlier report, ChinaAid founder Bob Fu has pointed out that the CCP policy of freedom of religion is intended to wipe out all religions and beliefs in the nation so that the communist government would have control over the whole population.

Additionally, according to Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst, the party is "taking advantage of celebration activities to step up control over the five main religions," namely Roman Catholicism, Protestantism, Buddhism, Taoism, and Islam.

As the Chinese Communist Party tries to maintain its grip on power in a way comparable to that of North Korea, ICC stated that this increasingly blurred boundary between its propaganda and the official Church is concerning.