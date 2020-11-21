The President and CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, Evangelist Franklin Graham, urges Americans to pray for the truth amidst the US 2020 election issues that question its integrity and results.

Graham made the call via Facebook on Friday Morning, a day after the Trump campaign held a press conference alleging voter fraud in the recent US elections. The son of the late great Billy Graham, and proponent of the Prayer March, said that no matter what the outcome of the recent election, the truth should be known to the whole world.

"As we wait for the election results to be finalized, we need to pray. If there was a fraud, let's pray that God would reveal it and that those responsible would be found out," Graham wrote.

"On the other hand, if there was no fraud, pray that God would make that known as well. The American people need to know the truth. Please join me in making this a focus of prayer this weekend, asking God to help us know the truth," he continued.

The same message was also posted on his Twitter account.

Graham, in his appearance on Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co" (via KMJ Now) said the world seems to be trouble, whether its very bad weather or the political issues affecting the US. "The only hope for this world is God," he said.

"It's not the politicians. Politicians can't solve the problems that we're facing. Only God can," Graham said.

"I've asked for people this weekend to pray for our country that if there was fraud in the election, that it would come out and the people responsible for the fraud would be made known."

Calls for prayer

Several calls for prayer for the US elections have been made in recent weeks. Some of them are from church leaders and ministers, while some are from Christian groups.

Dutch Sheets, executive director of of Christ for the Nations Institute, urged Christians to make an "appeal to heaven" for the US elections, particularly for God to stop efforts to steal it.

James Goll, a respected author and prophetic minister, urged Christians to keep on "watching and praying" because "it's not over till it's over and it's not over yet."

Patricia King, a respected apostolic and prophetic minister and head of Patricia King Ministries, said in a Facebook Live that "It's never over until it's over."

The Intercessors for America also made an urgent call for prayer for the US elections as more evidence of voter fraud have been found, but there seems to be an organized effort to prevent news about it from ever going out.

The IFA made the call after Republican Cong. Louis Gohmert Jr., R-TX, revealed information about a raid the US Army conducted in Frankfurt, Germany. This team seized servers belonging to Scytl, a Barcelona-based company that collected information regarding the recent US Presidential Elections.

Scytl, along with Dominion Voting Systems, another company involved in the electoral cheating, may enable vote changing. Both companies are connected to Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi. They are also located abroad, which indicates foreign interference.

Despite the evidence discovered in the raid, mainstream media such as the Associated Press denied the news. Because of this, the IFA calls on Christians everywhere to pray for the US elections.