US President Donald Trump says he and his team will not stop contesting the results of the Nov. 3 election, especially after discovering tons of evidence of cheating and voter fraud especially in the six key states in Texas' lawsuit.

Speaking with "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade during the Army-Navy game at Westpoint this weekend, the President of the United States said he is not going to stop fighting against the election fraud that happened in the recent US Elections. This comes after the Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit the state of Texas filed against voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia.

"No, it's not over. We keep going and we're going to continue to go forward," President Trump said regarding the fight for election integrity.

The head of state said he won the elections in the battleground states of PA, MI, and GA. He also indicated that they have an ongoing case in WI. "We have numerous local cases," he said.

Speaking of the recent elections, the President said it wasn't even "close," but ït was "rigged." He said he "won it big" in different states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia, but the local Democrats "outsmarted" their Republican counterparts to illegally shift the numbers to Biden.

Trump said he is worried that America will be ruled by an "illegitimate President" who won by fraud, with some help from the people behind Dominion Voting Systems and so on.

"What happened to this country is we were like a third world country," he said.

Legal issues

The President said they are working as fast as they can, but they are faced with time constraints. "We're going to speed it up as much as we can, but you can only go so fast," he said. "They give us very little time."

Nevertheless, the President said they have evidence proving the rampant fraud that happened in the recent elections. "But we caught them, as you know, as fraudulent, dropping ballots, doing so many things, nobody can even believe it," he said.

Asked as to whether they can prove the fraud or not, the President explained that they have the evidence, but no one wants to give them the opportunity to present it. The states rallied behind him -Texas, and the 18 other states that expressed support for Texas' lawsuit last week- indicating they support the case, and yet the courts say they don't have standing.

"The Supreme Court, all they did is say we don't have standing," he said. "So they're saying essentially the president of the United States and Texas and these other states, great states, they don't have standing."

Not without merit

The Supreme Court during the weekend dismissed the Texas lawsuit for lack of standing. Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, however, emphasized that the case was rejected not because it didn't have merit.

In other words, the case has weight but the Supreme Court didn't want to hear it. Only two SC Justices, Alito and Thomas, expressed willingness to hear the case. They didn't express a willingness to issue a remedy to what Texas accused the other states of doing in the lawsuit, however.

"They don't want the American people to hear the facts," Giuliani said of the Courts that rejected the cases filed by both Texas and the Trump legal team.

"I think that's a terrible, terrible mistake. These facts will remain an open sore in our history unless they get resolved. They need to be heard, they need to be aired, and somebody needs to make a decision on whether they're true or false, and some courts' gonna have to have that courage to make the decision," he said.