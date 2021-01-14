Big Tech company Twitter cried foul after Ugandan internet providers shut down social media prior to elections in the said country, reports say.

"Ahead of the Ugandan election, we're hearing reports that Internet service providers are being ordered to block social media and messaging apps. We strongly condemn internet shutdowns - they are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet," Twitter said in its Public Policy account, the Gateway Pundit reported.

"Earlier this week, in close coordination with our peers, we suspended a number of accounts targeting the election in Uganda," Twitter added. "If we can attribute any of this activity to state-backed actors, we will disclose to our archive of information operations."

The post is linked to their "Information Operations - Twitter Transparency Center", which provides "insights into attempts to manipulate Twitter by state-backed entities".

The Gateway Pundit said Twitter "openly condemned" such an act "for alleged censorship on its own platform" considering that the social media giant just "banned the President of the United States and removed or censored his top followers."

"These people really are clueless," the Gateway Pundit remarked on the news item presenting a picture of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during the Ferguson riots in St. Louis. The Gateway Pundit said Dorsey was one of those who "burned down the business district a second time" and sarcastically said, "Promoting violence was OK back in 2014."

Breitbart, on the other hand, reported the irony in Twitter's standing up for free speech and open internet considering that it "continues to suspend and expel tens of thousands of Trump supporters" and even went to the extent of kicking off its "main competitor, Parler" from "Amazon's servers" citing a tweet they said on it.

"Access to information and freedom of expression, including the public conversation on Twitter, is never more important than during democratic processes, particularly elections," Twitter proclaimed.

In contrast, Breitbart also cited what Twitter did to a New York Post story that exposes the emails of Hunter Biden on his father, former Vice President Joseph Biden, meeting with a business associate from Burma, who is a renowned "corrupt Ukranian energy company"; as well as, on the Biden family's "attempt to start a joint venture with a Chinese company, in which Joe Biden--the 'big guy'--was to have received a 10% stake"; which were all censored by Twitter in its platform.

The Blaze, in a similar vein, cited many government officials as far as Germany and France and other individuals who condemned Twitter for its permanent ban on President Donald Trump in its platform amidst contesting what Uganda did to them in line with their elections.

Among those The Blaze named as against Twitter's inconsistent actions were German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, former South Carolina Governor and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Indian-American Filmaker and far-right political commentator Dinesh Joseph D'Souza.

"The chancellor sees the complete closing down of the account of an elected president as problematic, can be interfered with, but by law and within the framework defined by the legislature--not according to a corporate decision," Merkel said through Steffen Seibert, her chief spokesman, during a news conference regularly held in Berlin that was reported by Fortune.

While the Post Millenial Editor-At-Large Andy Ngo retweeted a New York Post Cover article, "Won't Censor, Big Tech's purge of 'hate' and Parler' Pure Hypocrisy: Marcus", as he announced, "BLM and Antifa openly organizing riots on the platform is something that doesn't get censored."