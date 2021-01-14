The police officer that died during the Capitol Hill riot was apparently a Trump supporter. However, his death is now politicized by leftists and Democrats, reports say.

According to LifeSite News, Officer Brian D. Sicknick who died of sustained injuries after his duty on Wednesday was a Trump supporter.

In the official statement from the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), Sicknick was "physically engaged with protesters" when he got injured.

According to a video from the New York Post, Sicknick seemed to be hit on the head with a fire extinguisher by an unknown person wearing a backpack. The officer was still able to return to his division office. However, he collapsed after and was taken to the local hospital. The next evening at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, the police officer succumbed to his injuries leading to his death.

In a statement, the USCP said that they will investigate the matter of Sicknick's death together with other federal partners.

"The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners."

However, this was not the end for Sicknick. In light of what happened at the Capitol hill, mainstream media and left-wing politicians have used Sicknick's death as a political tool.

One of the reports commented that Democrats "presented Sicknick as a martyr of the #Resistance against President Trump and his dangerous supporters," which is ironic given that the police officer is a supporter of Trump himself.

Former staff for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Caroline Behringer, recounted how she would have friendly exchanges with Sicknick regarding their opposing political views and affiliations and described the Capitol police officer as "outspoken" when it comes to his support of President Trump.

"We would kind of trade jabs about who was going to win and kind of make fun of each other for our sides being in the lead."

As proof of his support to Trump, Sicknick even sent his congressman who happens to b a Democrat, Donald S. Beyer Jr of Virginia, a letter to oppose Trump's impeachment.

During the riot at Capitol Hill, Trump supporters were labeled as "rioters, insurrectionists and domestic terrorists" despite the majority who were gathered there peacefully.

Nancy Pelosi, Democrat Speaker of the House, called the incident "a profound tragedy and stain on the nation's history."

But if leftists are using Sicknick's death for their political agenda, the police officer's family has asked to leave politics out of the picture.

"Many details regarding Wednesday's events and the direct causes of Brian's injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian's passing a political issue," Ken, Sicknick's brother, shared.

The family added they want people to remember Brian as a hero.

"Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember."

Before joining the Capitol Hill Police, Sicknick joined the New Jersey Air National Guard right after he graduated in 1999.