Following a leaked post several years ago that showed the 'shame' of his past, Justin Bieber tells his fans to let the past become a reminder of God's goodness instead.

Pureflix Insider reported that Bieber's remarks came following his photo where he was arrested seven years ago in 2014. It was not a time to be proud of for the pop star since it showed how hurt he was. That moment of arrest was not his "finest hour."

"I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at God," Bieber shared in his Instagram account which has since garnered the attention of almost nine million people.

The same photo also showed him the power of God's love and has become a message of encouragement to his fans. Despite all the hurt and pain that he had to go through, the people star realized that all things happened the way they did for him to say that "God has brought me a long way."

Since he met Christ, the "Purpose" singer has been open and outspoken about his faith especially in social media where he has over a hundred million fans who follow him and has become a witness to his early successes, his struggle and spiral down with drug abuse and ultimately his new life with a newfound faith in Jesus Christ.

As he pointed out in Instagram, he realized something very important with his relationship with God despite all the negativity and struggle that he had to go through - God was always there and has never been far from him even in his struggles.

"From then 'til now I do realize something. God was as close to me then as He is right now."

To encourage his fans who may also be struggling, the Christian pop star encouraged fans to let their past become a reminder of God's goodness instead of something to be ashamed of.

"My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you. Don't allow shame to ruin your 'today.'

"Let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be," Bieber shared. He then ended his post by telling his fans that he loves them with all his heart.

In 2019, Bieber's wrong perception of Christians changed drastically, which had something to do with his finding Jesus as his LORD and Savior. The popular singer also realized that forgiveness comes with true repentance.

When it comes to relationship, Bieber has been blessed to marry Hailey Baldwin and considers getting baptized with his wife sometime in August last year as "one of the most special moments" of his life to confess their love and trust for Jesus as a married couple.

Bieber currently attends the digital church community, Churchome, with Judah and Chelsea Smith as its senior pastors.

In 2019, Judah Smith officiated Justin's wedding with Hailey and was the one to water baptized them again as husband and wife.