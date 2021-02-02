A Baptist minister who supports reproductive freedom of choice, or simply the liberty to choose abortion, gave thanks to Joe Biden for forcing Americans to fund abortions, a report says.

In a report by Life News, the CEO of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice Rev. Katey Zeh thanked Biden for forcing U.S. taxpayers to fund abortion groups, especially Planned Parenthood.

The Baptist minister who also works as an activist for pro-choice and abortion campaigns praised Biden for rescinding the Mexico City Policy and protecting the "sanctity of choice" calling the act of pro-life groups to restrict or interfere with reproductive freedom as "reproductive oppression."

According to Zeh, "As people of faith who support reproductive freedom, we believe that everyone has the capacity to make sacred decisions about their bodies, lives, families and futures. Any attempt to control, restrict or interfere with that decision is reproductive oppression."

On Thursday, Biden ordered the restoration of international aid funding to abortion using American taxpayers' dollars. Two of the largest abortion organizations in the U.S., Planned Parenthood and MSI Reproductive Choices, will be a recipient of the federal fund making the billion-dollar industry of abortion alive again by killing millions of unborn babies every year.

Like it's not enough, Zeh expressed even more hope that Biden will do more to remove "harmful barriers" to legalized abortion referring to the Hyde Amendment which prohibits taxpayers from paying for elective abortions included in federal programs like Medicaid. Zeh called the amendment "unjust" for those who are "already struggling to survive" despite the fact that about 2.4 million Americans have survived because of the pro-life amendment she criticized.

In April, the Democrat president considered abortion as "an essential medical service that cannot be delayed" in light of the coronavirus pandemic that hit the whole world. Biden's healthcare plan will not only force insurance companies to consider abortions as "essential," he will also expand the abortion clause under Obamacare and promised abortion activists that he will get rid of the Hyde Amendment as he had said during his campaign.

Despite the showing of strong support from the president himself and faith groups like Zeh, a new poll this week revealed that 77 percent of Americans oppose to Biden's plan of using taxpayers' money to fund abortions, including abortions in foreign countries. Another poll from Politico and Harvard University also revealed that 58 percent of Americans oppose funding abortions using tax dollars.

Before Biden was inaugurated, Trump's reinstatement of the pro-life Mexico City Policy defunded the biggest abortion groups in the U.S. preventing them to use federal funds to pay for abortions in and out of the country.

The International Planned Parenthood Federation, the biggest abortion organization in the States lost over $100 million in state funds under the Mexico City Policy. MSI Reproductive Choices, the British-based abortion chain, lost $73 million in American tax dollars under the same policy of the Trump administration.

Until now, abortion remains to be the no. 1 leading cause of babies getting killed around the world each year.