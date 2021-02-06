A Catholic leader expressed his disappointment towards President Biden's remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast and says that Biden "does not speak for the Church."

Catholics across the United States do not acknowledge Joe Biden when he claims to be a part of the church as his administration's policies are mostly conflicting with the church's beliefs. He was even criticized by pro-life leaders because of his "less-than-inspiring speech" at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, according to Townhall.

His speech includes a message to call for unity amid the difficult situation and a condemnation of the "political extremism" which was clearly based on the Capitol Hill riots last Jan. 6.

"For so many in our nation, this is a dark, dark time," Biden claimed.

Brian Burch, the president of the national faith-based advocacy organization CatholicVote, called Biden's remarks on the prayer breakfast "unremarkable" because his speech lacked details including the issues most important to people of faith.

"President Biden's brief unremarkable address at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning ignored the aggressive and hostile steps already taken by his administration against people of faith, including the anti-science transgender mandate and the deeply unpopular decision to fund abortion around the world," Burch said in a statement.

"It's important to also remember that President Biden does not speak for Catholics or the Church. In fact, he explicitly departs from many of the Church's non-negotiable beliefs and teachings." He added.

Burch also explained that this is the reason why the Catholic Bishops of the United States of America have shown deep concerns about Joe Biden's policies which were said to "'advance moral evils' on issues such as marriage, family, religious liberty, and the defense of vulnerable children in the womb."

"Our country is desperately in need of healing and unity. Throughout our history, our leaders have called the country to prayer and obedience to the truths of our Judeo-Christian heritage. President Biden's words this morning were both underwhelming and disappointing." Brian Burch continued.

Biden also flip-flopped on the Hyde Amendment during the campaign trail. The Hyde amendment is the measure that bans federal fundings of abortion for several times. It is one of Biden's first executive orders to undo the Mexico City policy that was renewed by Trump, which would mean that federal funds are allowed to go to overseas abortions.

Progressive groups urged Biden to skip the breakfast prayer since their beliefs dos not align, but every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953 has made an appearance. Although, the event was entirely virtual this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Biden and all the other speakers appeared via taped remarks.

Biden, being just the second Catholic U.S. president often speaks about his faith and its influence on his life which is ironic after signing a number of executive orders that are in contrast with his religious beliefs.