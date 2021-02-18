Erring on the side of science, Sen. James Lankford faced the Senate to deliver a speech on the hypocrisy surrounding abortion and "reproductive care," a euphemism for an act that literally takes the life of an unborn child and removes his or her body from the mother's womb.

Sen. Lankford began his 20-minute speech by citing how new car models now come with a reminder to check the back seat, after numerous incidents of parents leaving their children unattended in hot cars hit the news. Some of these incidents resulted in a child's death.

The Republican senator cited that while many are horrified and angered by parents who leave their children in hot cars, most barely bat an eyelash when it comes to abortion and "reproductive care."

CBN News reported that Sen. Lankford described abortion as the act of "paying someone in the clinic to reach into the womb with a surgical instrument to pull the arms and legs off of a child in the womb so that they will bleed to death in the womb and then suction out the little boy or girl's body parts one at a time. That's what reproductive care means."

Defending the sanctity of human life, Sen. Lankford questioned why abortion and "reproductive care" was normal while leaving a child in the backseat of a hot car is often touted in the news as a "tragedy."

He then presented to the Senate chamber several photographs of an unborn child at 24, 25, and 26 weeks' gestation. He then challenged the floor by pointing to the unborn child's distinguishable features such as his eyes, nose, and chin, asking, "Some people are afraid to answer the most obvious question. Is that a baby? That's really the only question. Is that a child?"

The Republican senator, who spent 13 years as the student ministries and evangelism specialist for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma and youth programming director at the Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center in Davis, Oklahoma, posed another question in defense of the sanctity of human life. He asked the Senate floor, "Are all children valuable? Or are only some children valuable?"

According to Life Site News, Lankford, who has been senator fighting for the sanctity of human life since 2014, highlighted the unfortunate anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a decision that the Supreme Court made 48 years ago, which "resulted in the death of 62 million children."

He also criticized President Biden for wanting to pass a federal law that will allow abortion and "reproductive care" to be legal in all 50 states of America and will be funded by the taxpayers themselves.

He criticized Biden for retracting his decision that taxpayers should not have to pay for abortion while pushing for a new "reproductive care" policy that will make abortion "safe, legal, and rare" for those who want it and "demand taxpayers pay for it," Sen. Lankford said.

In the fight against abortion and "reproductive care," Sen. Lankford stressed that an unborn child is "a separate person, and science would confirm that. The science is clear."