Dismayed over Big Tech's ban of various key individuals and the rise of cancel culture, the CEO of an alternative social media company announced his development plans that would allow social media users to express their views free of censorship while enjoying features offered by Big Tech.

In his speech during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Jeff Brain introduced CloutHub, a social media site that he created in 2018. It aims to present all-in-one features of Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, as well as hubs that would freely discuss issues like faith and politics.

Brain criticized Big Tech of its censorship and its disregard for the well-being of its users, in exchange for "profits."

"Big tech has become big brother. And your privacy has become their currency. And in their quest for profits, your mental health has become irrelevant. They have us focused on things that don't matter and limit what we see in order to impose their values on us. They have declared war on our freedoms and freedom-loving Americans," he said.

These reasons have led Brain to create CloutHub, a social media platform that presents positive attributes.

"...we promote thought and debate. We don't police it. We protect your privacy. We don't sell it. We put your mental health above profit," Brain stated.

He further said that his organization is "redefining social media," using it to bring people together and enabling individuals "to connect, collaborate and influence" issues that are relevant to people's lives, communities, freedoms, society and the country.

Brain said that CloutHub also features video sharing like Youtube, as well as an uncensored newsroom. He also plans to add "civic hub" that would enable users to engage with legislators, "faith hub" that would allow people to "share and grow" their faith and "private hub" where individuals can discuss private conversations.

Further, hubs for business, education, entertainment and sports would also be added.

"You can see we're not an alternative to twitter. We're much more. We're connecting you to all the elements that advance your life and society now. We are a platform for everybody. Everybody is welcome," he pointed out.

Brain then mentioned numerous individuals who serve as ambassadors to help grow the platform, including Christian actor Kevin Sorbo, who recently fell victim to Big Tech's growing censorship.

"CloutHub stands for influence and that's what we're looking to give you," he continued.

Furthermore, he encouraged the audience to join the campaign for free speech.

"But I would encourage you, if you support free speech and believe in that social media should become a force for good and a place where we can organize and take action not just do, but take action and start to solve problems again. I encourage you to join us in the front lines of this revolution," he said.

"Make CloutHub your platform for civic engagement, debate and organizing with other freedom of loving Americans. Share it with your friends. Help us create a new future for social media that empowers "we" the people to reclaim control of our lives and our country," Brain concluded.