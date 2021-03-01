The weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida set the stage for the first major address of President Donald Trump's post-presidency, where supporters and fans gathered to listen to his plans for re-election in 2024.

Aside from the Former president, the CPAC event also featured speakers American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland, and The Trump Organization's Executive Vice President, Donald Trump Jr., among others.

During the CPAC event, "Liberal Privilege" author and son of former President Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr. spoke with Breitbart News' Matt Boyle to discuss the Biden administration's "weak stance" against Communist China and how the sports and entertainment industries have become the avenues through which China takes advantage of the U.S.

In the exclusive interview, Trump Jr. again accused Hunter Biden for receiving a $1.5 billion investment through his private equity firm in exchange for "favorable treatment" from the White House.

According to BBC, the private equity fund called BHR Partners was approved by Chinese authorities in 2013, shortly after the younger Biden hitched a ride with his father, then Vice President Joe Biden, to Beijing. It was there when Hunter Biden met investment banker Jonathan Li, who is the chief executive of BHR Partners, which according to the report is "backed by some of China's largest state banks and by local governments."

"The Biden administration is cozying up to China because that billion dollars to Hunter didn't come for free," Trump Jr. said. "They're getting an incredible return on investment. We're just rolling over. We are bending over for China."

Trump Jr. continued to say that it's not just the Biden administration who is being paid off by Communist China, as he claims that both NBA and Hollywood "loves that Chinese money. You can't say anything negative about China."

This criticism stems from the reluctance of Hollywood studios to condemn Communist China's human rights abuses because the lucrative Chinese market is at stake. Back in October, Variety reported how Disney's president of film production Sean Bailey defended Communist China, claiming it was merely "standard practice" in the global film industry to acknowledge in the film credits the efforts of various entities and organizations that influenced and contributed to the film production.

Trump Jr. also criticized the Biden administration for being complacent about China's access to research and other expertise, claiming that the state-run Confucius Institutes are now "commonplace" in America's major universities, where there are "the professors that are on the dole from the Chinese government."

Trump Jr. challenged the people to "look at the first thirty days" of the Biden administration in office and observe how they are being complacent about Communist China and their infiltration and abuses. He said, "The Biden administration is literally just allowing it to happen and frankly almost encouraging it at this point."