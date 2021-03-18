After news on the Washington Post's admission on "misquoting" Former President Donald Trump and an expose on the manipulated media coverage on the Georgia elections, now comes reports that a Georgia judge is seriously considering unsealing ballots to "shed light" on the truth regarding the 2020 elections.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero is mulling on asking the help of an advocate on voting integrity, Garland Favorito, to hire experts who will open and review the ballots kept securely in the Fulton County Superior Court.

As per the AJC, Amero got the idea of doing so after a lawsuit filed in Fulton contested that as workers counted ballots on election night at the State Farm Arena, ballots were being fraudulently cast and other irregularities occurred. The said lawsuit was investigated by the office of the state's secretary and later dismissed.

Amero oversees the case and have already asked on Monday's hearing, as per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for a detailed plan on how to maintain the ballots' security and secrecy for his intentions to unseal and review it.

"We want to do this in such a way that dispels rumors and disinformation and sheds light. The devil's in the details," the AJC quoted Amero in saying during the said hearing.

The AJC revealed that the case handled by Amero is part of the string of lawsuits filed in line with election fraud by the Trump Campaign and other individuals that were recently denied in its review by the US Supreme Court.

Despite the lawsuits' dismissal, the AJC said the election fraud allegations "have inspired a slew of bills" to be submitted by the Georgia General Assembly. The said legislations aim to control voting for election security and intend to put measures in place to address complaints on election fraud.

The Federalist reported that last December Favorito announced during a radio station interview that Trump's losing to Biden in the state of Georgia "can't be a human error" and cited Dominion Voting Systems discovered by Ware County election officials to have malfunctioned and have switched votes to Biden from Trump.

Favorito, as per The Federalist, said that 72% of ballots in Fulton County were voted for Biden and that Favorito insists that these be looked into.

The Federalist revealed that there were more than 30 lawsuits filed over the election in Georgia and cited Hall, Booth, Smith, P.C. Government Affairs Senior Managing Director Brad Carver that an investigation on the said cases would lead to a "different outcome" in the elections. The Federalist said that Carver's law firm spearheaded the recommendations that the state laws on elections be amended.

"And, yes, if those election irregularities had been remedied, then there would have been a different outcome in the election on Nov. 3," Carver said.

The AJC added that Judicial Watch filed last week a lawsuit against Governor Brad Raffensperger for violating the Georgia Open Records Act. Judicial Watch is a watchdog group that requested last November from the governor documents related to "a 2020 settlement agreement that required additional procedures before absentee ballots could be rejected for mismatched voter signatures" along with absentee ballots documents but still haven't received these as of date.