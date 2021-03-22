Actor Kevin Sorbo reacted over the removal of his account on Facebook, as well as Hollywood's reservation on creating uplifting movies that parents can watch with their kids.

He expressed his views over these issues with Faithwire.

Facebook claimed that the actor's page was removed due to his false claims over COVID-19 and vaccinations.

"I'm gonna look into it. I'm gonna look into seeing what I can do about it, because Zuckerberg, to me, is a big ole wuss. I mean this guy, he's a billionaire 'socialist,' right? He doesn't look like a socialist. He's in a capitalist business. He flies around in private planes, he's got homes everywhere - he can do whatever the heck he wants," Sorbo stated.

The actor argued that Twitter and Facebook are supposedly avenues to share people's various ideas.

He also slammed his critics who follow him on social media.

"If you don't like me, then why are you following me? I don't follow people that have such wildly different opinions from mine, because I don't care. I'm gonna post what I'm gonna post. But these people [who criticize me], they think it's gonna make them feel better if they have some kind of power to cancel me," he said.

"These people - honestly, if I'm gonna be a 'shrink' about it - these are miserable, miserable people. We gotta pray for 'em," he continued.

Sorbo noted that divisiveness was the result of the toxic culture which developed during pandemic. He said that this is one of the reasons why he decided to invest on movies with wholesome and faith-based stories.

He is also wondering why Hollywood ignores the need for family-friendly films. He observed that people are looking for something that is not necessarily faith-based, but one that is positive and uplifting.

This positivity, he said, is featured in his new film, "The Girl Who Believes in Miracles." The movie is about a little girl, Sara, who heard a preacher talking about miracles. She then began to pray and started seeing people in her town miraculously healed. With her prayers, animals came back to life, a girl got cured from cancer and a lame boy was able to walk.

Sorbo revealed that Netflix spoke to him after the release of his "Let There Be Light" movie in 2017, hoping to see more uplifting shows from the film industry.

He plans to do more movies with inspiring content and disclosed that he is set to make four films this year.

The actor hopes that the plan will push through, sharing that his 16 speaking events got cancelled due to pandemic.

He also spoke about his confusion over allowing people to fly, with passengers sitting next to each other, while the authorities ban people attending church.

"It makes no sense," he said.

Sorbo urged Americans to wake up from the government's ridiculous mandates and health policies, describing these rules as "lunacy."

Produced by Laurence Jaffe, a 98-year old Hollywood newcomer, "The Girl Who Believes in Miracles" will premiere on April 2, in theaters nationwide.

For more information about the film or to buy tickets, click here.