Prayers sought for evangelist Voddie Baucham as he recovers from a quadruple bypass surgery on Monday.

Sharing a quick update on Baucham's surgery is Thomas Ascol who's also the senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church at Cape Coral. He posted the following on Twitter:

"Quick Update on @VoddieBaucham. He came through quad bypass surgery well late last night; had a good night; has been awake & responsive. Next 24-36 hours are crucial. Thank you for praying. He has a long road of recovery ahead. Praise God for His mercies on display!"

Soon after Ascol posted the tweet, thoughts and prayers poured in the comment section.

Baucham's recent quadruple bypass surgery was a "complicated procedure with a very low mortality rate (2%-3%)," explains one report. This second surgery was an immediate decision when doctors found a new complication during Baucham's final test. He was supposed to be discharged from the hospital last week, said Ascol in an earlier tweet.

Health Crisis

Dr. Baucham, the cherished preacher and dean of theology at African Christian University in Zambia announced in February that he was diagnosed with heart failure and that he will undergo treatment, reports CBN News.

Baucham explained that he started feeling unwell while wrapping up all his December preaching engagements in Zambia. He first thought that it was probably due to fatigue but soon learned that his condition is far more serious.

He then solicited prayers from friends and fellow believers for whom he specified his prayer requests: "God's providential healing," for his "terrified" children, and "for (his) dear wife as she walks through yet another valley - this time with her 'rock' leaning on her," quoted CBN in an initial report.

"Please pray for the doctors who will treat me," he wrote on a Facebook post."Please pray for finances to come through as we are currently uninsured and will have to cover everything out-of-pocket."

Following his successful surgery on February 25, Baucham said in a video update that things went "better than expected" and that he was "expected to make a full recovery."

On a March 24 update, the preacher assured fellow believers that he's "getting stronger every day" and that he's "prepared for the possibility that there's more ahead."

"I appreciate your prayers, your support and I look forward to the day I can give you an update that says this is all behind me. In the meantime, please keep praying for us," requested Baucham.

To help lessen the financial burden of his medical expenses, a GoFundMe account was created for Baucham. More than one million dollars was raised for the Christian preacher.

Baucham and his family covet the prayers of fellow Christians as they get through the ordeal of another medical surgery.

