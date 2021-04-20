Capitol Office Brian Sicknick was reported to have died of natural causes, particularly from two strokes, based on medical examiner findings.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Sicknick, one of the people who died in the U.S. Capitol riot incident last January 6, actually died of natural causes and not as purportedly claimed by mainstream media of the violence that took place during the riot.

"The mainstream media, with The New York Times leading the charge, lied about Sicknick's death and falsely claimed he died from injuries suffered after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the Capitol riot on January 6," the report said.

The report cited the Washington Post interview with the medical examiner Francisco Diaz who said that the autopsy report revealed Sicknick did not suffer such injuries.

"[T]he autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick's throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries. The medical examiner noted Sicknick was among the officers who engaged the Capitol mob and said 'all that transpired played a role in his condition'," the Post reported.

In addition, The Gateway Pundit highlighted that the medical examiner announced a month earlier Sicknic's cause and manner of death of the four people reported to have died in the US Capitol riot. The examiner said two men died of natural causes, the woman who died was an accident, and Ashli Babbitt's was homicide.

The report stressed that with the official autopsy report out, the claims of mainstream media "has crumbled" to nothing but "another lie" and their own claim that Sicknick "may have died from a stroke" has been proven "right." The media outfit said that a source told them that Sicknick had a "medical emergency" during the US Capitol riot from which they based their claim. However, no one believed them.

It was previously reported here that Sicknick was not "killed by bludgeoning" based on the statements of the police officer's mother. At that time authorities were still quiet on the details of Sicknick's death. Although his mother has already divulged that he died of a stroke.

Sicknick was a supporter of former President Donald Trump but his death was politicized by the Left along with mainstream media. Sicknick was made a "martyr" by the Left to serve their cause.

Filmmaker and author Dinesh D'Souza said the official autopsy reports reveal that Trump supporters did not kill anyone.

"Three and a half months after the massive media hoopla, the number of people killed by Trump supporters on January 6 can now be tabulated: Zero!" D'Souza tweeted on Monday.

The Post said the official ruling on Sicknick's death was released on Monday and that the prosecutors did not tie the two men accused of assaulting him with a powerful chemical irritant that allegedly led to his death. The media outlet explained that the "stroke actually happened at the base of the brain stem caused by a clot in an artery that supplies blood to that area of the body." However, privacy laws prevented the medical expert in stating if Sicknick had a history of stroke.

As per The Post, The New York Times have already updated their story on Sicknick from having been struck with the fire extinguisher to having "no evidence of blunt-force trauma." Sicknick's death was cited during Trump's failed impeachment.