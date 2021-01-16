Big Tech company Facebook is now blocking out events that will be held near the nation's Capitol and the White House in the run up to inauguration day.

In a statement titled "Our Preparations Ahead of Inauguration Day," the Zuckerberg-led company announced that it is blocking users from creating events that will be held near key points of interest before and during inauguration day, One America News Network reported. These points of interest include the U.S. Capitol, the White House, as well as other state capitols.

The social media company, which is currently in hot water for the censorship issues it is currently facing in line with the banning of accounts belonging to U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters, also announced that it is conducting a secondary review of all posts related to the inauguration in the attempt to remove anything that violates its "policies."

In addition to this, "as we did in the lead up to and following the US presidential election, we are continuing to block event creation in the US by non-US based accounts and Pages," Facebook said.

The latest update to the announcement, dated Jan. 16, adds information related to the company's plans to prevent ads or posts that would promote or entice consumers to acquire for themselves certain items. To quote,

"We are banning ads that promote weapon accessories and protective equipment in the US at least through January 22, out of an abundance of caution. We already prohibit ads for weapons, ammunition and weapon enhancements like silencers. But we will now also prohibit ads for accessories such as gun safes, vests and gun holsters in the US."

It's important to note that in the statement, Facebook said it will also emphasize posts that promote what it called "accurate information about the election" and will downplay and even remove posts that "may be less accurate, delegitimizes the election or portrays the rioters as victims."

That last line, which Facebook added to the statement via an update on Jan. 15, is very important.

Why is that?

Previous reports indicated that Facebook's recent actions reveals its obvious bias against President Trump and conservatives in general.

First, it's worth noting that Facebook's so-called "independent" fact-checkers aren't independent at all. They have been linked to, of all groups and people, Communist China, left-wing billionaire George Soros, and the Clintons.

One such fact-checker, Lead Stories, earns money from China-owned TikTok. Another fact-checker, the International Fact Checking Network, is founded by TikTok-funded Poynter Institute and is largely funded by Soros. Another person linked to Facebook's fact-checkers is a woman named Margot Susca - a fan of Hillary Clinton.

Second, Facebook has meddled in the elections several times. Recently, it censored Republican ads meant to urge Georgia's voters to vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Earlier reports also revealed that it used a "secret internal ranking" that led to suppressing the news from right-wing news media after the election, resulting in massive disinformation.

The reports would've likely included details regarding the massive election cheating that happened across the country - particularly in the key battleground states.

Third, Facebook, along with other Big Tech companies, have banned accounts belonging to President Donald Trump and other outspoken Trump supporters and conservatives. In so doing, these companies censored the voices of the U.S. President as well as the American people - something that is actually protected by the First Amendment.

The action simply meant to indicate that regardless of the facts supporting President Trump and his team's assertions that voter fraud really happened, and also regardless of the President's calls for peace, Facebook and other like companies will not let them speak.

This falls in line with socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's plan to create a commission that will "rein in" media supportive of Trump. This commission "seems to be more investigatory in style rather than in truth and reconciliation," she said.

Fourth, Facebook recently said it will ban posts showing the chaos that happened in the U.S. Capitol. While Democrats blamed the chaos on Trump, evidence proves that not all who were at the Capitol protests were genuine Trump supporters. The President's supporters were infiltrated.

Some of those who infiltrated them were from violent leftist groups like Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Insurgence USA, and the like. Antifa member and Insurgence USA head John Sullivan was one of the people involved in the chaotic riots that happened in the Capitol.

Fifth, Facebook said it will be careful to remove posts that "portrays the rioters as victims." One particular "rioters" present in the Capitol protest was a veteran named Ashli Babbitt. She died after being shot by a still-unnamed man in uniform. She is a victim.

Another person who died there, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, was portrayed by the left as a "martyr" for their cause, but in reality he isn't. He was an outspoken Trump supporter who died from injuries sustained while bravely doing his job.

Facebook's recent statement falls in line with what the Biden campaign is doing in preparation for inauguration day on Jan. 20.