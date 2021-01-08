Tucker Carlson of Fox News gave a monologue on Wednesday concerning the chaotic riots at the U.S Capitol harming many and causing the deaths of four people. The anchor said the country's "new leaders," the ones taking position, will use it to strip the people of the rights they were born with.

In his segment "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Carlson said that the horrific event at the Capitol will go down the history as the people's response when they are being silenced about their right to practice their freedom of speech.

Earlier reports indicated that many people went to the Capitol in D.C. and stormed the federal building in protest. Some of the people who were there were identified as leftists associated with Antifa, Black Lives Matter and Insurgency USA. Others, like the poor 14-year veteran who died, weren't leftists.

This woman Ashli Babbitt, Carlson noted, didn't look like any of those leftists who've wreaked havoc in the many riots in the previous months. She looked like an average American. "Why was she there?" Carlson noted. He said it's because Americans like her aren't happy with how their votes are being denied by certain people.

"Your right to speak without being censored, your right to assemble, to not be spied upon, to make a living, to defend your family, most critically. These are the most basic and ancient freedoms that we have," says Carlson.

He added that under fair circumstances where people are assured that they could change things by voting, they would not storm into the White House. They would remain calm and organized.

"But the opposite is also true. If people begin to believe that their democracy is fraudulent, if they conclude that voting is a charade, that the system is rigged and it's run in secret by a small group of powerful dishonest people who are acting in their own interests, then God knows what could happen," Carlson stressed in his monologue.

The Wednesday riot is an example of what Carlson fears could happen in the U.S. He said that the cycle would continue just as it did to other countries from the past to date.

""Listen to us!" screams the population. "Shut up and do what you're told," reply their leaders," he said.

"In the face of dissent, the first instinct of illegitimate leadership is to crack down on the population. But crackdowns never make it better. Instead, they always make the country more volatile and more dangerous. The people in charge rarely understand that. They don't care to learn or listen because all of this conversation is a referendum on them and their leadership, so they clamp down harder."

He warned the public, however, that these illegitimate leaders could use the Capitol chaos as justification to strip U.S. citizens of their basic rights, Breitbart noted.

Carlson did not attribute the riot to any person or any group, nor pin the blame on anybody in particular. He did indicate, however, that the country's new leaders seem to be the kind that will do the above behavior: not care about the people enough to listen, and rather clamp down harder on them. "Obey!" he said.

The Fox News host described the aforementioned authoritarian rule as the "Romanov program." It may always end up badly but people will keep trying.

"Millions of Americans sincerely believe the last election was fake. You can dismiss them as crazy, you can call them conspiracy theorists, you can kick them off Twitter, but that won't change their minds."

Carlson again noted that instead of diplomatic talks reassuring their citizens that the whole system isn't faulty and that nobody's killing democracy in the land, America's new leaders are all about censorship.

"When thousands of your countrymen storm the Capitol building, you don't have to like it. We don't. It's wrong," clarifies the TV presenter and political commentator.

He wrapped up his speech with the following cutting remarks.

"But if you don't bother to pause and learn a single thing from it, from your citizens storming your Capitol building, then you're a fool. You lack wisdom and you lack self-awareness. You have no place running a country."