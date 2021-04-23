A report revealed that Democrats and mainstream media pushed false claims about the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot to undermine former President Donald Trump.

One America News Network reported on Thursday that Brian Sicknick's death was used by Democrats and mainstream media to "push their own political agenda" against Trump with information now provided by the Washington D.C. Medical Examiner's Office contradicting their claims.

Pearson Sharp, OANN's reporter, explained that Sicknick's official cause of death after the riot is a "far cry" from the claims used by Democrats and mainstream media since January against Trump.

Sharp cited reports from the Daily Beast, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, The New York Times and a tweet from Josh Marshall that purported Sicknick was "hit" or "struck" by a rioter with a fire extinguisher that caused his death while some claim that he died of intoxication from the fire extinguisher's chemical substance.

In addition, Sharp presented screencaptures of the said media organizations' reports from their websites, as well as, played portions of their video reports regarding their claims on Sicknick's cause of death. He also highlighted one of The New York Times' report on Sicknick being updated "quietly" after the official cause of his death was released by the medical expert.

"Here they are blatantly publishing a fictional story that isn't supported by evidence. Every word of this report is designed to provoke anger and hysteria and none of it is true," Sharp stressed.

"Even the claim that Officer Sicknick died after being attacked with bermaise has been proven false. The chief medical officer said that 'Sicknick did not suffer from an allergic reaction after being sprayed with chemical irritants as he engaged with rioters. But the media would not listen, not even to Officer Sicknick's own family who begged the press to stop spreading the lies explaining that Brian even called them the night of January 6 to tell them that he was fine," Sharp pointed out.

As reported previously, Sicknick actually died of two strokes and of natural death as announced by medical examiner Francisco Diaz and as released by official prosecutors on the case. The official ruling also cancelled out all claims that there was four people who died during the US Capitol Riot except for Ashli Babbit, which was homicide, and the woman who died, which was from an accident.

"At this point, the radical Left's entire narrative has collapsed. But when did the truth ever hold Democrats back? Again, totally untrue," Sharp added. "Because while the media loves to proclaim that five people lost their lives, we now know for certain that all but one of these deaths were completely accidental including Officer Sicknick's death from natural causes."

Sharp highlighted that the death of Ashley Babbit could have been prevented if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "have listened" to Trump who requested earlier to increase the presence of the National Guard in the U.S. Capitol for January 6. He also stated that the "media flat out lied" and "exploited Officer Sicknick's death for their own political gain" besides using it against Trump "as evidence" during his impeachment. He pinpointed Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin who said during the impeachment trial that "the insurrectionists killed a Capitol police officer by striking him in the head with a fire extinguisher" from one of the mainstream media's report.

"None of it was true and they knew it but they kept lying anyway to manipulate American people. This revelation about Officer Sicknick is the final nail on the coffin of Democrats' wild conspiracy about the January 6 protests. President Trump did not incite the riots at the Capitol and not a single person was 'killed by rampaging Trump protesters'," Sharp said with conviction before ending his report.