Recently, economies throughout the world have been completely transformed. Numerous attempts have been made to lead people to continue to believe that it's a straight-up conspiracy hoax. It's not a conspiracy theory, however. It's true and it's happening now.

The Blaze's Glenn Beck recently discussed how "the great reset" is currently taking place in Europe. The following were the points he raised.

What it is.

Per Beck, the Great Reset is a political theme for a strategy to reset the world economy with the slogan "build back better."

The motto is often seen as a rallying cry for the great reset's corruption. It is supported by various elected and business and union officials, including the current president of the United States, chief executive officer of the biggest companies, business, as well as their respective vice presidents and chairs and board of trade unions.

"So, 'build back better' was used not only here in America but in England and in France...Whoa! what a coincidence! It's also the slogan for the greed rate for the 'great reset,'" Beck said.

Traditional Capitalism v. Stakeholder Capitalism

"Now, we're not practicing capitalism. Now, what we're practicing is corrupt, capitalism or crony capitalism," he said.

True capitalism is a free economy in which the government cannot decide who wins and who loses. In contrast, "stakeholder capitalism is the Chinese paradigm," he noted, explaining that whatever is going on in China with their regime is essentially what's going to happen all over the planet with a massive world government.

The Infrastructure Bill

The infrastructure bill now refers to government schemes that have measures close to the far-left green new deal resolution.

"Put that in perspective, all of the things that were in the Green New Deal, most of them are now in the, in the Infrastructure bill. The second thing is the global adoption of environmental, social and governance standards (ESG)," asserts Beck.

The ESG Model

"Under the ESG model companies are not only rated using traditional metrics, such as revenues and the quality of goods and services offered, but also on a variety of social justice, metrics, such as your carbon footprint," said Beck.

The banks, however, said that ESGs are just for people's education so they can make smart investments.

Nonetheless, according to Beck's findings, ESG governance criteria such as carbon footprint and air quality standards, as well as the ratio of Asians to Hispanics employed with the organization, have been embraced by 82 percent of companies in the United States.

"Look up any company. Just look up their report. Any company, and just type in Coca Cola ESG, Ford ESG, Mercedes Benz ESG, you'll see, they've all adopted."



The government's policies and ESGs, mostly from these massive companies, would be codified.

"It's all gonna start to come together where a bank can't give your company a loan unless you have a high ESG storehouse score. If you invest your money in Wall Street, and 401k, if you invested in a low ESG scored company because believe in the company, but it's not playing the game, you'll be penalized. You'll find it harder to get a loan," he explained.

Now in Europe

The European parliament recently voted in support of the demand to ensure that all businesses adhere to ESG requirements. Beck noticed that the resolution approved by the European Parliament is, while not yet legally binding, a clear indication that the screws are falling out. Out of necessity, everyone is going to accept them.

To do business in the UK, businesses will have to comply with left-wing social justice agendas. The resolution calls on companies to match their strategic strategies with union policy goals in the areas of civil rights and the climate.

Businesses who do not cooperate with the green agreement and its pledge to cut greenhouse gas pollution by at least 55 percent by 2030 will be barred from doing business with the European Union.

"Perhaps most importantly for Americans and U.S. businesses, the parliaments resolution calls for these ESG requirements to cover all business activities, including its value chain," said Beck.

The aim is to have both direct and indirect business associates, as well as upstream and downstream stakeholders, in human rights and environmental good governance policies.