The current administration under Democratic President Joe Biden failed to pursue a COVID-19 investigation started by the State Department under former President Donald Trump. The inquiry was made to determine if there was any truth to the Wuhan laboratory leak theory that some scientists have touted in the earlier stages of the pandemic.

The effort was launched by the State Department under former Secretary Mike Pompeo in Fall of 2020, but was recently shut down over "concerns about the quality of its work," three unnamed sources told CNN.

According to the Daily Wire, the Trump-era probe into the Wuhan laboratory leak theory was focused on determining whether China's biological weapons program played a "greater role in the pandemic's origin in Wuhan." The investigation was carried out by the State Department's arms control and verification bureau.

The report revealed that officials responsible for the Trump-era probe were equipped with scientific research and public and classified information to pursue the Wuhan laboratory leak theory and were tasked to find "any possible connection between the virus and the Chinese government's biological weapons program." The U.S. government maintains that China secretly continued to work on its offensive biological weapons program despite entering the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention in 1984, something that the CCP has denied.

When President Biden was inaugurated earlier this year, the administration became "concerned about the quality of the work and evidence," especially when the U.S. mainstream media first portrayed it as a conspiracy theory rather than a viable possibility, which many credible scientists believe is the case now. On Wednesday, President Biden admitted in a statement that the U.S. Intelligence Community has "coalesced around two likely scenarios" but has not yet come to a "definitive conclusion" about the true origins of COVID-19.

What's clear, however, is that Biden ordered a ban on the use of "China virus" or "Wuhan virus" to refer to COVID-19 in federal communications.

Over the weekend a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed how several Wuhan laboratory researchers have fallen very ill with symptoms similar to COVID-19 as early as November 2019, before China declared the outbreak of a novel coronavirus towards the end of December. The researchers became so sick with "symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness" that they needed hospital care.

The renewed interest in the Wuhan laboratory leak theory on COVID-19's true origins sparked from the bombshell report from WSJ, as well as from critics of the World Health Organization that said the theory was "highly unlikely" earlier this year. Former State Secretary Pompeo remains hopeful that sufficient evidence to support the theory will come to light soon. The New York Post reported that Pompeo is "confident that we will find that the evidence that we have seen to date is consistent with a lab leak and I'm convinced that's what we'll see."

In a recent report by The Australian, documents obtained by the U.S. showed evidence of how the Chinese military were already in talks to weaponize SARS coronaviruses even before the pandemic began towards the end of 2019.

While the publication was careful to note that the coronaviruses that were described in the documents did not refer to COVID-19, the report showed that the document furnished by the People's Liberation Army scientists and senior Chinese public health officials in 2015 described "SARS-coronaviruses as heralding a 'new era of genetic weapons' and says they can be 'artificially manipulated into an emerging human-disease virus, then weaponized and unleashed in a way never seen before.'"

It's worth noting that earlier this month, a Chinese professor with links to the CCP proudly announced that China defeated the U.S. in a "biological war" that involved the "2020 CCP Virus."

"The Western model has failed, the 500-year maritime civilization is doomed, the CCP has won and 'will lead the way of the modernization in the new era after the biology revolution' after the 2020 CCP Virus (COVID-19) pandemic," China Institute of Fudan University Senior Researcher Chen Ping said.