The 2020 election audit happening in Pennsylvania revealed voter fraud as voting machines were "compromised" and Republican ballots were mislabeled as "Democrat," per a report.

CBN News reported that Republican ballots in Luzerne County were mislabeled as Democrat votes, with electronic screens from Dominion Voting Systems showing "Democrat" instead of "Republican," based on recent auditing results. The information was first reported by the Times Leader.

CBN News pointed out that initial reports last week said the mislabeling happened due to a "coding error" from within the voting machines but now it is being attributed to "human error" - meaning it was caused by those who entered the results into the system.

According to the Washington Examiner, the credibility of the Dominion Voting Systems is being put in question again as Luzerne County held its primary elections last May 18 where voters were provided ballots for the Democratic Party only. This prompted many voters to leave the polling places. The Washington Examiner said Republican voters who stayed had to be given emergency or provisional ballots by election authorities in case they could not return to the polling places before the 8 p.m. deadline.

Luzerne County Director of Elections Bob Morgan said they were surprised as Dominion Voting Systems produced results different from what they submitted.

"We gave a final product to Dominion. There is no evidence of any of this problem on the mail-in ballots, which were produced from that file. We're still working with Dominion to get an explanation as to how this coding error occurred. They were as surprised about it as we were," the Washington Examiner quoted Morgan in saying during an interview with PA Homepage.

"We're doing signs, we've contacted each of the judges of elections. We've asked them to place a sign at their voting place. We're giving Republican voters the opportunity to vote by provisional or emergency ballot if they choose," he added.

Dominion Voting System explained in a statement that there was indeed a "ballot screen error" but this is confined to the screen only and not to the actual ballot which is printing accordingly as to Republican or Democratic ones.

"As the county has reassured the voting public, all ballots will be correctly counted. We regret any confusion this has caused," Dominion said in its statement.

In line with the mislabeling of ballots, Luzerne County Board of Elections and Registration announced three days after the primary elections that a special meeting will be held with Dominion Voting Systems and Luzerne County Management. The meeting was held on Monday, May 24, via Zoom and was made open to the public.

Morgan said the incident was not done "intentionally" by anyone such that the moment they realized what was happening they "immediately sought to give advice to the public" for it is their desire it will "never have" to "happen again."

Results of the said primaries did reflect both Republican and Democratic votes. And, as per Dominion Voting Systems Executive Vice President Of Operations Nicole Nollette the incident only had "minimal impact" to the overall tally results.

"The ballot header typo had minimal impacts on the actual administration on the election and no impact to the results and the tally," she said.

Although the Times Leader claimed that the mislabeling had a huge impact to Republican ballots in the county such that the accuracy of the ballot and voting process is now in question. Times Leader highlighted in its report that there were Democrats who received Republican ballots - with their screens reporting these as "Democrat."

"These machines - their credibility is lost," Election Board member Missy Thomas said during the meeting held Monday. "The system is compromised."

Dominion Voting Systems previously denounced all allegations on voter fraud caused by their machines that they filed several lawsuits to refute such claims. This included the lawsuit on former President Donald Trump legal counsel Rudy Giuliani who presented tons of evidence against the company.

One America News Network, however, raised in February that the only way to silence such allegations against Dominion was to actually conduct an audit on their machines, which is now happening though all auditing being conducted such as in Georgia and Arizona are said to have no bearing in the election results since these were already certified.