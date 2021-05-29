"Please, ignore the CDC guidance," Dr. Marty Makary, a professor, author, and surgeon at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, called out to the public during a recent interview at the "The Vince Coglianese Show." The Liverpool-born doctor is just one of the many credible medical professionals who believe that America has reached herd immunity against COVID-19. In fact, Dr. Makary believes that about 85% of the American population are now immune to COVID-19.

According to WND, Dr. Makary believes America has reached herd immunity because about half of the population have gotten "natural immunity due to prior infection that protects them from COVID-19." This, combined with 40.2% of the population or 132 million Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, means there is an estimated 85% of people who are immune to the deadly virus, the doctor argued.

"Live a normal life, unless you are unvaccinated and did not have the infection, in which case you need to be careful," Dr. Makary said.

"We've got to start respecting people who choose not to get the vaccine instead of demonizing them."

Top infectious diseases expert and White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been embroiled in various controversies about COVID-19, believes otherwise. He told Business Insider earlier this month, "Vaccines are highly efficacious. They are better than the traditional response you get from natural infection."

Dr. Fauci even argued that people who had COVID-19 and survived should also get a shot, saying, "Vaccines, actually, at least with regard to SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19] can do better than nature. Vaccination in people previously infected significantly boosts the immune response." This, despite previously admitting that COVID-19 vaccines aren't safe for people.

But not all doctors seem to agree with the herd immunity metric set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which Dr. Makary calls the "most reactionary CDC in history." Some doctors are advising that America's "fixation" on herd immunity as a metric or goal has to stop. In fact, getting sick with COVID-19 and surviving it adds a layer of protection to one's immune system.

Yale University epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch argued that a study conducted in Israel found how those who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three months at least had the same level of protection against a new infection, hospitalization, and death as those who were vaccinated against the disease.

The antibodies left behind by an infection prove to be great protectors against a new infection. Dr. Risch told WND, "These natural antibodies are proof of past infection. Past infection is extremely strong evidence of immunity."

Dr. Makary argues that natural immunity and immunity from vaccinations are "life-long" and may not require any booster shots. He added that there is "more data on natural immunity than there is on vaccinated immunity, because natural immunity has been around longer." Reinfections of COVID-19 may also occur, but are "rare," in which "symptoms are mild or are asymptomatic."

Meanwhile, the White House is confident that 50% of Americans will have been fully vaccinated this week, as per Voice Of America. The Biden administration set a goal of 160 million adults, or 70% of the population, to be vaccinated by July 4 to achieve what CDC calls herd immunity.