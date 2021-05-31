A new study released last May 25 revealed that masks aren't helpful against COVID, but are actually harmful to people in several ways.

WND reported that the new study by the University of Louisville showed that mask mandates did not slow the spread of the coronavirus and instead identified four main risks of its prolonged usage.

The said risks, per WND, were: (1) masks worn four hours a day promoted "facial alkalinization and inadvertently encourages dehydration, which in turn can enhance barrier breakdown and bacterial infection risk;" (2) interfered with social learning especially in children by hindering nonverbal communication; (3) increased sweating and headaches, and decreased cognitive precision as per British clinicians; and (4) distorted verbal speech and removed "visual cues" for people with hearing impediments.

Entitled "Mask Mandate And Use Efficacy In State-Level COVID-19 Containment," the study was conducted by authors Damian Guerra and Daniel Guerra from the university's Department of Biology. The authors used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from the Institute For Health Metrics and Evaluation in calculating the total COVID-19 "case growth and mask use" in the United States.

"Case growth was not significantly different between mandate and non-mandate states at low or high transmission rates, and surges were equivocal. Mask use predicted lower case growth at low, but not high transmission rates," the authors said in line with the results of their study.

"Growth rates were comparable between states in the first and last mask use quintiles adjusted for normalized total cases early in the pandemic and unadjusted after peak Fall-Winter infections," they added. "Mask use did not predict Summer 2020 case growth for non-Northeast states or Fall-Winter 2020 growth for all continental states."

The authors explained that they wanted to identify it masks were effective in containing the virus or at least reduce its transmission since mask mandates were implemented in many states across the United States as a means to prevent the spread of "respired droplets." The authors pointed out that randomized control trials have been vague on providing data on the masks' efficacy while observational studies provide conflicting data on the masks' ability to lower infection rates.

"Mask mandates and use are not associated with slower state-level COVID-19 spread during COVID-19 growth surges. Containment requires future research and implementation of existing efficacious strategies," the authors concluded.

The study, which the authors indicated have not been peer-reviewed, stipulated that "mask use is not associated with most state COVID-19 case growth."

Townhall reported that the study's findings do not support claims that "greater public mask use" lead to "SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates decrease" and only "promote social cohesion as rallying symbols during a pandemic" where the identified risks previously mentioned here "can also occur."

In early May, President Joe Biden have urged the wearing of masks as a "patriotic responsibility" while Oregon's Occupational Safety and Health Administrator Michael Wood even proposed to make mask wearing a permanent aspect in the workplace despite earlier studies showing that it is actually bad for health.

The study hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, but its results seem to echo an earlier study conducted by the Baruch Vainshelboim of Stanford University. The earlier study, which was "retracted at the request of the Editor-in-Chief" of the NCBI, showed similar results with the University of Louisville study that masks are ineffective in blocking the spread of the virus and do harm one's health.

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Anthony Fauci who last year pushed the wearing of two masks for better safety recently admitted that he only wore masks for show so as not to confuse people since he was a public personality and medical official. Fauci later on said that vaccinated people are free to not wear masks in line with the new guidelines released by CDC this month.

While David Lane alleged that the push for the masking mandates was a "cultural Marxism's covert manifestations as health and safety policies."