MyPillow Chief Executive Officer and former President Donald Trump's ally Mike Lindell has filed last Thursday another lawsuit against Dominion Voting System that now includes Smartmatic over violations on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act.

The Washington Examiner reported that Lindell, in the new lawsuit that was filed in a federal court in Minnesota, accuses the two companies of "weaponizing the judicial system and the litigation process to silence dissent, unpopular beliefs, or facts inconveniently out-of-line with mainstream groupthink." The new lawsuit seeks trial by jury and alleges that both companies played a big part in election fraud last November 2020.

As per the Washington Examineer, Lindell is stern in his stand that the Supreme Court will side with him since he has strong evidence on election fraud, which occurred by tampering and compromising the results. Lindell has included in the lawsuit his entitlement "to recover his actual and special damages from Dominion and Smartmatic for their collective role in their conspiracy and enterprise to harm him--damages which presently are estimated to exceed $2 billion."

"Lindell will prove that the Dominion Defendants, acting in concert and as part of an unlawful enterprise alongside the Smartmatic Defendants, have weaponized the court system and the litigation process in an attempt to silence Lindell's and others' political speech about election fraud and the role of electronic voting machines in it. In the specific context of political speech about something as vital to a republican form of government as election integrity, no litigant should be permitted to use the courts and the litigation process as a bludgeon to suppress and stifle dissent," the lawsuit stated.

WND said Lindell alleges that the ballot count difference of 43,000 votes, spread across a few states, show possible fraud. This is in line with some questionable incidences such as the shutting down of vote counting while President Trump was in the lead, only to resume counting hours later but this time with Biden having more votes than the Republican leader.

Other evidences include accounts of witnesses on fraud, ballot dumping, and other oddities that the courts have not even looked into prior to dismissing the lawsuits filed on it. This is on top of Democrats changing election rules even without approval of state legislature.

Through the new lawsuit, Lindell aims to stop Dominion and Smartmatic from "weaponizing the litigation process to silence political dissent and suppress evidence showing voting machines were manipulated to affect outcomes in the November 2020 general election." Lindell said Dominion abused the legal process by filing a defamation suit against him, which deprived him of his civil rights. Both companies also were sued for civil conspiracy and violation of the "Support and Advocacy" clause of the United States Supreme Court §1985(3).

In January, Lindell was on the receiving end of anti-Trump attacks as retailers dropped his products due to his stand on voter fraud during the elections and his friendship with Trump. The MyPillow CEO said his products were being boycotted by Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohls, among others.

Dominion also issued him a cease-and-desist letter for his allegations against them, stating that he had no basis for his statements and was just participating "in the vast and concerned misinformation campaign" against them.

Lindell's First Amendment rights were then curtailed by Big Tech companies Twitter and YouTube who suspended his accounts for supporting Trump and for posting claims on election fraud before Dominion filed their defamation lawsuit against him.

The Washington Examiner said Dominion has already reacted against the new lawsuit filed by Lindell and called it a "meritless lawsuit" and a "desperate attempt." While Smartmatic has not commented on the matter.