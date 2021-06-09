President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation honoring LGBT Pride Month and criticizing government laws that ban biological males from participating in female sports.

"Some states have chosen to actively target transgender youth through discriminatory bills that defy our Nation's values of inclusivity and freedom for all," Biden said in his proclamation which was published Tuesday.

He was apparently alluding to state measures that require student-athletes to compete on sports teams that match their biological sex rather than their preferred gender identification. Florida was the latest state to enact such legislation following Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

As mentioned in a previous report, roughly 30 states have adopted the law that prevents young biological men from taking part in girls' sports and are accountable for doing so since males have evident physiological advantages with regards to "speed, weight, and power."

"When it comes to gender issues, conservatives won't be able to count on sane policies coming out of the Biden administration," said Ed Vitagliano, executive vice president of the American Family Association.

"States will have to go it alone when it comes to matters like protecting girls in sports," he added.

"My administration is taking historic actions to finally deliver full equality for LGBTQ+ families," Biden, whom former President Donald Trump described as "one of the most extreme and radical presidents" in the history of the United States, said.

"On my first day in office, I signed an Executive Order charging federal agencies to fully enforce all federal laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation," Biden, who recently seemed to have suggested that people should stop praying despite being desperately branded by the White House as a "devout Catholic," continued.

"As a result, the federal government has taken steps to prevent discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in employment, health care, housing, lending, and education," Biden said.

The Equality Act has reportedly cleared the House of Representatives, but has thankfully been blocked in the Senate by Democratic and Republican opposition.

Critics of the bill contend that a ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity would oblige schools allow boys who identify as females to participate in women's sports despite their "inherent physiological advantage," reports the Christian Post.

Biden also urged Americans "recognize the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high."

Despite the objection of Christians and the Catholic Church, in particular, to homosexual marriage, the U.S. embassy decided to display the rainbow flag to mark "Pride Month." Erick Erickson, a conservative pundit expressed his dissatisfaction in a tweet.

"Will the U.S. also fly the rainbow flag at its Saudi and Pakistani embassies or do they only virtue signal where no one will respond to their PR stunt?" Erickson asked.

Though the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See hoisted the LGBT Pride flag, Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur, pointed out that in Saudi Arabia "where being gay is punishable by death," the embassy "did no such thing."

Also in response to the government's backing for the political movement, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York has sponsored the Stars and Stripes Act. This Act limits flags to the American flag, flag of the country where the diplomatic or consular post is located, the flag of a State, territory, or possession of the United States, a departmental or secretarial flag, the flag of an Armed Force, and a flag designed to honor persons who are classified as prisoners of war or missing-in-action.'