U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged young conservatives in a conference in Florida to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted, a report says.

"We're going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We're going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out," the VP vowed during his speech at the Turning Point USA convention in Florida, Life Site News reported.

In his speech that was full of applause from its young attendees, Pence called for everyone at the convent to stay in the fight and not stop fighting until America becomes great again.

"I came here to say to the men and women of Turning Point USA: Stay in the fight.

"We're going to win Georgia, we're going to save America, and we'll never stop fighting to make America great again."

The VP's statement echoes similarly to his speech in June when he attended the First Baptist Church in Dallas a special guest speaker.

"The foundation of America is freedom, and the foundation of freedom is faith," he said.

"In these challenging times, let's hold fast to freedom...and to faith. Let's start praying for America again," he continued.

In his speech, Pench mentioned how they successfully "flipped 12 seats in the United States Congress" and that Trump received "the greatest share of minority votes for a Republican president in 60 years."

The convention was filled with applause from its attendees upon hearing Pence. The VP also made the statement of holding the line in the United States Senate when January 5th comes next year, in 2021 - a moment's statement before he made a promise.

"And as our election contest continues, I'll make you a promise. We're going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We're going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out."

Earlier in Dec. 4, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to officially challenge Georgia's vote count. They also asked the Supreme Court to "order a new statewide election for president" and to "vacate the certification of the presidential election."

The lead counsel of the campaign, Ray Smith III pointed out that there is enough evidence pointing to "literally tens of thousands of illegal votes that were cast, counted, and included in the tabulations the Secretary of State is preparing to certify."

Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy recently released a 36-page report entitled "The Immaculate Deception" which detailed six different ways how election fraud happened in each state.

The report concluded that if fraudulent votes are to be removed, President Trump will gain an overwhelming victory from the 2020 U.S. elections.

Almost a week before the Turning Point USA convention, Pence went to the "Life Is Winning" event in Washington to highlight Trump administration's pro-life achievements where he remarked the POTUS priority on the sanctity of human life.

Contrary to their pro-life policies, Biden - Trump's rival for presidency - promises to overturn every policy that serves to protect life if he becomes elected as president.