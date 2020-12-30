Those who watched and have loved the "God's Not Dead" series of films will be glad to know that a new sequel is coming soon.

The news of a new "God's Not Dead" title comes by way of an Instagram post from PureFlix's David A.R. White, who has played a major role in the recent installments.

In the Instagram post, which is actually a 2-minute video, White revealed the upcoming installment's working title, and also gave away a few key details, foremost of which would be the inspiration for the coming film.

"So, we're getting a lot of questions about, um, I've been kind of working on this script right now. We're doing the next installment of 'God's Not Dead'," White said at the start of the video.

He then proceeded to give viewers a quick look at what the series has shown thus far. This includes the three titles: "God's Not Dead," "God's Not Dead 2," and "God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness."

"And now is the time, I'm very excited to share with you guys," White said, "we're doing the next installment of 'God's Not Dead' called 'We the People.'"

While the title seems timely considering what America is going through at the moment - with all the voter fraud and apparent attempts by foreign countries to control or influence the nation's direction - White didn't say anything about the movie's plot. However, he did share a few interesting things about it.

First, he said it's inspired by the 1946 Christmas family drama called "It's A Wonderful Life" and the 1939 American political comedy-drama "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington."

"Right after you watch 'It's A Wonderful Life,' make sure you tune in to, watch 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.' You kind of get an idea what is 'God's Not Dead's' next installment is gonna be like," White said.

Second, he said the movie will be filmed in Oklahoma starting in January. White indicated that because of his role in the "film ministry," he gets to shoot movies in different exotic places. The next place he is excited to go to, he said, is Oklahoma.

Third, some of the cast from the earlier installments will return for "God's Not Dead: We The People." He didn't mention who these actors and actresses are, but he indicated that they are "putting together different elements of the cast, we're bringing a lot of the cast back."

All that said, the new installment seems to be designed to tackle the issues that matter to Christians at the moment. The earlier films tackled some important themes, and it's easy to expect that the upcoming sequel will do that as well.

"God's Not Dead," released in 2014, tells the story of a Christian college student who faces off with an atheist professor (played by Kevin Sorbo) in a debate on faith.

"God's Not Dead 2," released in 2016, tells the story of a Christian teacher (Melissa Joan Hart) who was forced to enter a legal battle in court simply for answering a student's questions about Jesus Christ.

"God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness," released in 2018, tells the story of pastors, one of them played by White himself, as they received subpoenas for sermons on charges of violating the Johnson Amendment, the Christian Post noted. This particular installment also told a powerful story of forgiveness.