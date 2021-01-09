Vice President Mike Pence on Friday refused to support the push for the 25th Amendment to dismiss President Trump.

Two of his aides told Business Insider that there is "no way" the Vice President will give in but they were concerned that his action "could spiral the country even further into chaos and partisan divide." This would reflect on him and may negatively affect his future political ambitions.

More Democrats demanded that President Trump be immediately removed from office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer urged Vice President Pence to act by invoking the 25th Amendment. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, has also expressed his support on the appeal.

They see the 25th Amendment as provision for the Vice President and the Cabinet to forcibly incapacitate the current President.

Senator Schumer Senator Schumer said that should the Vice President and the Cabinet not give their support, the "Congress must reconvene to impeach the President."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reinforced the senator's words.

"If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment," she said on Thursday.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, drafted the resolution against President Trump. This was supported by other legislators including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Al Green, Ayanna Pressley, Jamal Bowman, Mondaire Jones, Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Hank Johnson and Vincente Gonzales per report of Independent.

"It's a matter of preserving the Republic," Rep. Omar wrote on Twitter.

What's in the 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment was enacted in the wake of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, whose predecessor Dwight Eisenhower suffered major heart attacks. It was meant to create a clear line of succession and prepare for urgent contingencies.

CNN reports on Joe Biden's view on this matter. According to a source close to Biden, he said that an impeachment will not help unify the country.

Despite the talk on their camp's pursuit of "unity," Biden and the left missed an opportunity to "unify" Americans when he said the riot in Capitol Hill was a result of Trump's presidency, Breitbart reported.

"He unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of our democracy from the outset. And yesterday was but the culmination of that unrelenting attack," Biden said, referring to President Trump.

He also called Trump supporters "domestic terrorists," even when there were tons of irrefutable evidence showing that the President's supporters were infiltrated by troublemakers from Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other leftist groups including Insurgency USA.

President Donald Trump's Take On the Issue

In his first video message following the reactivation of his social media accounts (before they were again deactivated), President Trump gave his word that the presidential transition to the new administration will be "smooth, orderly, and seamless."

Still, he stood his ground on their campaign against election fraud last year, and did not concede.

"I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections."

His supporters though will continue to back him up.

"This moment calls for healing and reconciliation," he told them. "We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family to the citizens of our country," he added.

The President ended his speech with "Serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime."