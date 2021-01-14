After the platform was booted from Amazon's web hosting services, Parler, the social media alternative to Twitter, has found a web hosting refuge in internet solutions company, Epik, a report says.

The Big Tech alleged that after the deadly riots at the Capitol last Wednesday, Parler was hosting the content that helped incite the violence that transpired the past week. Big Tech argued that they have not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety.

After being booted from Amazon's web hosting services, Parler was soon kicked out of the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store--making Parler unavailable for download on the two most used operating systems on the smartphone. Not sufficiently moderating the content posted on its platform was the reason why the three companies banned Parler on their services.

The CEO of the platform, John Matze, criticized the decisions of the Big Tech as a "coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the marketplace," The Blaze reported.

Although Parler lost Amazon's web hosting services, it did not lose all hope as the company has allegedly registered its domain and server with Epik, an internet solutions company, The Blaze reported. Dubbed by Vice as the "internet savior of the far-right," Epik also hosts Gab, another social media platform that is not operated by Big Tech.

When the news broke that Parler had registered with Epik, the company released a statement saying that it has "had no contact or discussions with Parler in any form regarding our organization becoming their registrar or hosting provider."

When the news broke out that Parler had registered with the company, a statement released by Epik stated that at the moment, it had no contact or discussions with the social media alternative in any form regarding Epik becoming Parler's registrar or hosting provider.

Senior Vice President of Communications of Epik Robert Davis revealed, "From our understanding, Parler was working on satisfying the requested terms placed upon them by various elements of their supply chain, and to date, no communication has been received by them for discussion of future service provision."

While it is true that Parler and Epik had no discussions at the moment, Parler had seemed to have purchased services from the company--any marketplace customer can do this, even if either company had not entered into an agreement to host the platform of Parler.

There is no assurance as to when the alternative social media platform will go back online to be fully operational. However, Parler announced that it would be suing its former hosting service provider last Monday. They would be suing on the grounds of antitrust violations, breach of contract, and unlawful business interference.

The company also intends to ask for an injunction which would require Amazon to reinstate their services and make the social media platform operational while litigation makes its way to the court system.

"Parler is not a surveillance app, so we can't just write a few algorithms that will quickly locate 100% of objectionable content, especially during periods of rapid growth," CEO Matze argued.