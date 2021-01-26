A left-wing group claiming to be Christians attack evangelical leader Franklin Graham for his open support of Donald Trump.

Breitbart reported that "Faithful America," so-called Christians but is actually a left-wing group, petitioned for Graham to lose his job after sharing his belief on social media that the 2020 election had been fraudulent.

The group referred to Graham's statement late last year where he agreed that President Trump was right that the 2020 election was rigged, Christianity Daily reported.

"The President has been maligned, falsely accused, and attacked on every front since before the election in 2016. When President Trump says that this election has been rigged or stolen, I tend to believe him. He has a track record of being right."

The group launched their petition on Jan. 15 asking for "fellow Christians" across the country to fire Graham or to make him resign from his position as president of Samaritan's Purse and leader of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

"Our faith in Jesus Christ demands that we do better than this. Your fellow Christians from across the country call on you to fire Franklin Graham, or to resign from the Board in individual protest," the petition read.

While the organization claims to be Christian, their attack on Graham and his ministry shows nothing of their so-called Christianity.

"With blasphemous preachers like Graham blessing Trump's Big Lie and pretending "antifa" was behind the attack, it's no wonder the failed coup featured crosses and "Jesus saves" banners and flags. Graham and the religious right must be held accountable for their deadly dishonesty," the group said.

Faithful America then added that Graham gets away with his conspiracy theories and hatred because of his late father and humanitarian work for Samaritan Purse when he is one of the people who undermine the country's democracy and incite "white-nationalist terrorism."

"As long as Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association stand by Franklin Graham, it must be said that these once-vaunted organizations have forgotten their original Christian missions, abandoned the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and are complicit in the spread of dishonest, discredited election conspiracy theories and the deadly, unpatriotic, white-nationalist terrorism at the U.S. Capitol incited by those lies."

In a statement on Tuesday, Paul Saber, who serves both the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the Samaritan Purse still shared their support of Graham by saying that Faithful America only fabricated a lie to say that the well-known evangelist incited the violence at the Capitol.

"The Boards of Directors for Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association have expressed that they fully support Franklin Graham and are more than satisfied with the job he has done and is doing in leading these ministries."

Saber added that Graham "did not encourage people to go to the Capitol on January 6" and that the evangelist was not in Washington, D.C. on that day.

It was not the first time that Faithful America targeted Christian organizations. In 2014, the organization targeted World Vision and Family Research Council. It's also worth noting that as of writing time, its webpage contains all sorts of petitions against Biblical values, not just Trump.

These include asking Amazon to remove a popular crowdfunding site that supports Christian groups, petitions to undo Trump's push for religious liberty, petitions to force Christians to avoid gathering in-person for Christmas last year, petitions to reject the Bible's stand on COVID-19, and petitions to force Trump's advisers to concede to Biden's fraudulent victory despite tons of evidence proving massive voter fraud across the country.