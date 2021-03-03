Businessman Robert Unanue from the New York Unanue family is in hot water after his remarks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event held over the weekend in Orlando, Florida.

In his speech, the Goya Foods CEO said that his "biggest honor" was to be on the same stage as "the real, the legitimate and the still actual president of the United States, Donald J Trump."

According to The Blaze, the Goya Foods CEO reasserted his alliance with former president Trump and his stance on the stolen elections that the Democrats allegedly achieved through massive voter fraud. When introduced and called to the stage, Unanue shared that it was his first time to attend CPAC and that the experience was "so uplifting and encouraging" to be among "so many incredible Patriots and faith-filled people."

The Goya CEO, who sees former President Trump as "the real, the legitimate and the still actual president of the United States," immediately took a jab at Twitter, saying, "Sorry, Twitter. I've already been canceled. You can't do it again."

Back in January, the Goya Foods CEO was barred from speaking to the media without permission from the company's board, Business Insider reported. The board, which consisted of nine members, voted to silence Unanue from speaking to the media and implemented a ban that "covers discussion about both politics and the company itself," the report said.

Majority of Goya Foods even wanted to have Unanue removed following his statements that the 2020 Election was "unverified." It's worth noting that until now, the Trump campaign still has lawsuits against the massive voter fraud during the recent election - and that the Trump campaign has won many of the cases that were heard in court.

The Unanue family has owned Goya Foods since its inception in 1936. In 2014, Forbes named the Unanues the 170th richest family, with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Following the Goya Foods CEO's statements at CPAC, several leaders of national Latino organizations condemned Unanue in a statement, NBC News reported. The statement read that while Unanue has the right to support whichever presidential candidate he chooses, "What he most clearly should not be entitled to is the platform his role at Goya Foods provides to attack our democracy - the belief and faith in free and fair elections, which has been the bedrock of our union and national success."

Among the organizations that signed the statement are the U.S. Hispanic Leadership Institute, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, the Hispanic Federation, and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

During his CPAC speech, Unanue called out the Democrats who "seek to boycott, close, and destroy Goya Foods and its 4,000 plus direct employees. Seek to close down and shutter the U.S. economy, seek to close all churches, seek to close all schools, seek to weaponize a worldwide pandemic in an election year."

Despite frequent backlash on his controversial statements, Rev reported that the CEO went on to praise former President Trump, saying that America was "blessed" to have "a president who wanted the country to stay open, and keep working, as Goya did. A president who had already revitalized our economy, a president who was bringing jobs and prosperity back to America, and a president who defended life and liberty."

Indeed, President Donald Trump's track record showed he put America first.