In an unsurprising move by the Biden administration, the president ordered the reversal of the Title X Rule that prevents the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from blocking millions in taxpayer funding to clinics that provide legal abortion, including Planned Parenthood.

The Title X Rule was previously issued by the HHS in February 2019 under the Trump administration, barring the use of taxpayer money to fund organizations that perform, promote, refer for, or support abortion as a method of family planning.

According to the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), not only is the United States being led by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra who is "the most pro-abortion HHS Secretary ever," he is also set to administer the reversal of the defunding of at least $60 million in taxpayer funding to abortion clinics such as the largest in America, Planned Parenthood. The report reveals that funding is set to be handed over to Planned Parenthood by the end of the year.

"The Biden administration may go down as one of the most pro-abortion, pro-Planned Parenthood administrations in American history," the ACLJ stated. "President Biden has already taken steps to once again make working Americans pay for international abortions."

WND reported that Planned Parenthood is never without cold, hard cash as it proudly declared a staggering $618 million in government support, which goes to paying for about 355,000 abortions and lives lost annually because its parents and the medical professionals considered it a "fetus" and not a "baby."

President Biden boldly declared during his campaign that he would continue funding abortion providers if he is elected and he is now taking action to fulfill that promise.

What the "most pro-abortion" administration in U.S. history calls "undue restrictions on the use of federal funds" placed by former President Donald Trump is now reversed and set to further funnel in millions of taxpayer dollars into organizations such as Planned Parenthood to provide "necessary healthcare," terms used by the White House in their statement.

The Biden administration argued that Title X Rule hindered "federal family planning funding" for a number of women's healthcare providers, making it harder for them to "receive complete medical information," in other words, abortion.

ACLJ argues that while Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers have the right to express themselves, they "shouldn't be able to force the American people to pay for it-especially not when they're recommending killing innocent unborn babies." The Biden administration, on the other hand, has found a formidable ally in their pro-abortion advocacy as Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, the former California attorney general, is described by Yahoo! News as "best known for his longtime radical support for legal, unlimited abortion."

Now, the $60 million more funding provided by the Biden administration to Planned Parenthood will be able to support the establishment of more facilities across the country. But conservative states are fighting back. WDEF reported that in Chattanooga, Tennessee, some hundred people gathered in the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul on Wednesday to condemn Planned Parenthood's plans to open up in the area.

"We don't need them here to do community education or health education. Chattanooga has federally qualified health centers. They have pregnancy resource centers. They have plenty of locations available to low income women," the Basilica's Pro-Life Ministry Director Deirdre Cooper said. "We don't need Planned Parenthood."