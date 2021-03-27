Pastor Mario Murillo tackles the new campaign launched by former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner. Describing it as the "latest tyranny," he said that Kirshner's "Democracy Pledge" will force "every business in America to take a pledge that states, in part, that 'The 2020 presidential election was free and fair, and produced accurate, reliable results.'"

In a story run by Huffpost, a Senior White House correspondent wrote that the pledge aims to ask business owners to acknowledge Biden's Presidential win and to dismiss Trump as "spreading conspiracy theories about a stolen election." He added that Glenn Kirschner hopes to "put before 'every company in the country' in the coming months."

Framing Trump and his supporters as wanting to "tear down democracy for political gain," a website dedicated for the promotion of the Democracy Pledge explicitly states the following:

"The Democracy Pledge is a simple commitment that corporations, companies and businesses can make to support democracy by affirming the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election."

Further down the site is a list of statements that business owners must agree to including affirming "the election of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris as free, fair and legitimate." Joe Hoft, twin brother of The Gateway Pundit 's founder Jim Hoft, criticized these assumptions being perpetuated by the former DOJ Prosecutor.

"For four years, individuals like Kirchner were on TV claiming they knew best about President Trump while their fellow partners were finagling the Mueller coup to have him illegally removed from office. It was all a setup," he wrote.

Also in agreement, Murillo suggests that this is desperate move from Biden supporters and also a near-confession that there was indeed a foul play during the 2020 Presidential election.

"If the Biden Administration believed they legitimately won, why would they need everyone to toe the party line, let alone push for everyone to pledge allegiance?" said Murillo.

Calling the current administration as "incompetents who hate America," Murillo warned that it's dangerous to let them acquire more power as seen in the way they handled the humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Murillo added that the Biden-Harris tandem are seeking to secure their hold of power by introducing pledges and enacting laws that only serve their political interests.

"Look at the trends," the California-based pastor pointed out. "Shaming and threatening you out of your guns. Shaming and threatening you to behave, or they will lock you down again. Shaming and threatening you to add a second mask and wear it indefinitely. Shaming and threatening you to welcome millions who have not been tested or need to wear a mask. Shaming and threatening you to be vaccinated. And now this final outrage of a pledge, forcing you to kill your own First Amendment rights."

Murillo's main clincher, however, is that age-old pledge of Christians to never surrender especially now that America's in its darkest hour. His pledge, though personal, could be taken by any US citizen who shares Mario Murillo's views and passion.

"I am pledging to you that I will continue to fire up the remnant at every turn. I also pledge to you that I will rally-with whatever influence I have-two arms of the Body of Christ to join forces. Who am I talking about? The one arm is the ministers of America. The other arm is the men and women of the marketplace, education, law, politics, and the media. Hear me! "